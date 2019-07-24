Global Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trends and outlook of the global market are forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the global mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Region.



Based on the solution format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Advertisement Campaign Solutions

Reporting & Analytics Solutions

Content Delivery Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Mobile Proximity Solutions

Other Solutions

On the basis of advertising type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

Search Advertising

Display Advertising

Messaging Advertising

In-App Advertising

In-Game Advertising

Websites Advertising

Video Advertising

Other Advertising Types

On the basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Other Industries

On the basis of the mobile device, the global market is analyzed on the following segments annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops & Notebooks

Other Devices

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, and Mobile Device over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted industry trend; and profiles key providers including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in the global mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Key Topics Covered



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phz9hc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

