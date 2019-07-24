Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2025: Fior Markets

Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market by Fertilizer Production Process (Haber-Bosch, Contact, Other), Metal Group (Base Metals, Precious Metals), Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market by Fertilizer Production Process (Haber-Bosch, Contact, Other), Metal Group (Base Metals, Precious Metals), Application, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global catalyst fertilizers market is expected to grow from USD 2,230.5 Million in 2017 to USD 2,930.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Increase in greenhouse gas emissions from ammonia plants and innovations in the catalyst industry to control emissions through selective catalytic reduction technology are together driving the market growth.

Market Outlook of the Catalyst Fertilizers

A fertilizer is defined as any material, natural or artificial in nature, which are applied to soils or to plant tissues so as to provide one or more plant nutrients which are important for the growth of plants. In the chemical industry, Catalysts are deployed to bring a desired reaction as close as possible to a selected equilibrium point in the shortest possible time for a reversible type of reaction. They speed up the rates of forward and backward reaction so as to attain faster equilibrium and remain unaltered without taking part in the chemical reaction. A catalyst fertiliser are highly demanded product to increase the productivity of the crop. Therefore many manufacturers are investing their efforts in it.

Increase in production of fertilizers and expansion of production facilities is one of the driving force. Also, rise in greenhouse gas emissions from ammonia plants and innovations in the catalyst industry to control emissions through selective catalytic reduction technology are two factors driving the market growth. But time taking replacement period for catalyst membranes and increased preference over organic fertilizers may hamper the growth of market. However, technological improvements may open up way for new opportunities and should drive the industry growth in coming years.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/385906/request-sample

Fertilizer Production Process Segment Analysis of the Catalyst Fertilizers Market

Haber-Bosch Process

Contact Process

Other Processes

The haber-bosch segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 48.40% in 2017. Ammonia is one of the largest inorganic chemical produced manufactured through the Haber-Bosch process. This process is based on catalytic reactions, and hence, the conversion rate has been high for this process. With the evolution of the Haber-Bosch process, ammonia synthesis has increased by a manifold with the help of catalysts.

Metal Group Segment Analysis of the Catalyst Fertilizers Market

Base Metals

Precious Metals

The base metals segment is dominating the market with the highest revenue valued around USD 1,342.76 Billion in 2017. Iron, copper, and nickel are the major base metals that exhibit efficient catalytic activity and are the majorly consumed catalysts across all industries. These metals are abundantly available in the market and are easily extracted by a majority of companies. These are less expensive as compared to precious metals, and the number of players offering these metals for catalytic action is also very high.

Application Elements Segment Analysis of the Catalyst Fertilizers Market

Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Phosphatic Fertilizers

The nitrogenous segment is dominating the market with the highest share 63.40% in 2017. The growing production of nitrogenous fertilizer has increased the segment growth of the nitrogenous in the global catalyst fertilizers market. Nitrogen fertilizers are made from ammonia (NH3), which is sometimes injected into the ground directly. According to FAOSTAT, the nitrogenous nutrients were the largest total nutrients consumed as fertilizers across the globe. FAOSTAT further stated that the world demand for total fertilizer nutrients is estimated to grow at 1.8% per annum from 2014 to 2018 and the demand for nitrogen is forecast to grow annually by 1.4% during the period.

Region Segment Analysis of the Catalyst Fertilizers Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global catalyst fertilizers market with USD 918.96 Million in 2017 where as the North America rapidly growing region in the market. Asia- Pacific is dominating the market due to the rising population in countries such as China and India, which has stimulated the demand for food products in the region. To meet this challenge, it is necessary to increase crop production, which relies on the fertilizer industry. It is also driven by the growing need to increase crop yield and rising production of fertilizers. North America is rapidly growing region. The rise in the ammonia production capacity and the increasing expansion of ammonia-based fertilizer plants to strengthen the demand for catalysts fertilizer production in the country are likely to boost up the market

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-catalyst-fertilizers-market-by-fertilizer-production-process-385906.html

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Major players in the global Catalyst Fertilizers market are Clariant International, DowDuPont, Project & Development India Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Haldor-Topsoe, LKAB Minerals, N.E.ChemcaT, QuantumSphere Inc., Quality Magnetite and Oham Industries among others.

For instance, in December 2018, LKAB Minerals acquired Francis Flower (UK), a mineral ore processing company. The acquisition would help both the companies to strengthen their product portfolio and global reach.

For instance, in September 2018, Haldor Topsoe entered into an agreement for an 11.7% stake in the Indian fertilizer plant in Ramagundam, Telangana. The agreement was done in collaboration with the Danish government-owned Danish Development Finance Institution (IFU) and The Danish Agribusiness Fund (DAF).

For instance, in January 2016, Dorf Ketal acquired local peer Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals. Theis acquisition helped Dorf Ketal to expand its earnings through an increased share of catalyst and specialty process chemical in the refining and petrochemical market

About the report:

The global catalyst fertilizers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million) volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=385906&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Fior Market Research LLP

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://marketresearchtime.com

















Related Reports

Global Disposable Gloves Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-disposable-gloves-market-by-material-natural-rubber-375989.html

Global Electronic Ceramics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-electronic-ceramics-market-by-material-alumina-silica-375996.html

Global Electronic Films Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-electronic-films-market-by-film-type-conductive-375998.html

Global Flexible Packaging Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-flexible-packaging-market-by-material-paper-aluminium-376000.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.