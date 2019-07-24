Cement Tiles Market 2019: Global Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Leading Growth Drivers, Competitive Strategies, Key Vendors and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2023

Global Cement Tiles Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player's Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cement Tiles Market Overview

The global cement tiles market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed report.

Cement tiles are also referred to as concrete tiles and hydraulic tiles and are generally formed by local manufacturers. These tiles use recycled elements like recycled aggregate, crumpled glass, and silica fume. They are colorful handmade tiles, which are extensively used for floor and roof coverings. These tiles have been highly preferred for decades for residential as well as non-residential construction. Cement tiles are highly used as they are available in several textures, sizes, shapes, and color.

The players dominating the global cement tiles market include GranitiFiandre S.p.A. (Italy), Lafarge (France), Ross Roof Group (New Zealand), Ultra Tile (India), Avente Tile (U.S.), Harmouch (Egypt), Vande Hey Raleigh Mfg., Inc. (U.S.), Villa Lagoon Tile (U.S.), Boral (U.S.), and Uni-Group (U.S.).

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4754

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The global cement tiles market is dynamic and is anticipated to register high growth during the assessment period. The surging focus on infrastructure and construction development has made cement popular among manufacturers. This has led to sustained growth in the housing sector, mounting demand in the cement industry, and government focus on infrastructure, thus resulting in enhanced efficiency, logistics, and transportation. Cement tiles are high in demand due to surging popularity among the consumers, ease of maintenance of ceramic tiles, and durability. The growing number of laboratories, hospitals, and residential buildings has further contributed to the growth potential of the market in the foreseeable future.

Cement tiles provide an economical solution for fireplaces, decorating walls, porch, swimming pools, gardens, and parking. This is one of the major factors that make cement tiles one of the best materials when it comes to cost-effective construction. Burgeoning construction industry spurs the Cement Tiles Market . Technological advancements through extensive R&D will lead to the development of eco-friendly manufacturing processes, which will further encourage the market growth.

On the contrary, the surface of cement tiles is unfit for some locations due to its hard tile surface covering. The manufacturing process of cement tiles uses a significant amount of energy and emits a huge amount of carbon dioxide. Such factors are likely to restrict the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Industry Updates

July 2019: One of India’s top producers of ready-mix concrete and cement, ACC Limited, has been awarded the first Indian Circular Economy Awards 2019 in the Large Enterprise category, which was instituted by the FICCI. The award identified ACC’s contributions in the area of Circular Economy and Sustainability.

Global Cement Tiles Market: Segmental Analysis

The global cement tiles market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the cement tiles market is segmented into corrugated tile, S tile, and flat tile.

By application, the cement tiles market is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial. Of these, cement tiles are highly used in the residential segment due to the ever-increasing population, resulting in the construction of buildings.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the global cement tiles market spans across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, Asia Pacific holds strong growth opportunities due to the current boom in the construction industry. The rapidly increasing urban population is further contributing to the growth of the regional market. Governments in this region are highly emphasizing on the development of infrastructure and housing with initiatives like low-cost housing and rural employment guarantee in rural and urban areas. This further encourages the market growth in the APAC. The soaring number of construction projects in emerging nations of the region is likely to spur the market growth.

Browse Complete Report “Cement Tiles Market Research Report - Global Forecast To 2023” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cement-tiles-market-4754

Related Reports:

Vitrified Tiles Market Report by Type (Double Charged Vitrified Tiles, Full Body Vitrified Tiles, Soluble Salt Vitrified Tiles and Glazed Body Vitrified Tile), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial and Others) and By Region - Global Forecast to 2023.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vitrified-tiles-market-4800

Ceramic Tiles Market Research: Information By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), By Product (Ceramic Tiles, Floor Tiles, Others) By Application (Residential and Commercial) – Forecast Till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ceramic-tiles-market-977

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.