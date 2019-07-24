Rising Adoption of Machine Vision Systems to Drive the Vision Processing Unit Market to US$605.4 Mn by the End of 2025 - TMR

Increasing adoption of machine vision systems across wide range of industry verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent Transparency Market Research (TMR) report predicts that factors such as machines vision systems in various business sectors is driving the growth of global vision processing unit market . TMR strengthens its fact by analyzing the adoption of machine vision systems in sectors such as healthcare, electronics, automotive, and manufacturing. Moreover, the growth of the market is also propelled by the growing adoption of drones in multiple business sectors and changing dynamics of end-user preferences.

Market to Exhibit 16.93% CAGR from 2017 to 2025

In accordance to the analysis of the global vision processing unit market, experts anticipate that the market shall witness a sound growth of 16.93% CAGR in the projected tenure.

The report predicts that the market tends to reach to the value of US$605.4 mn during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

It is noticeable that the market stood at US$148.9 mn in 2016. Looking at the rate of growth of the global vision processing unit market, it is evident that businesses have tremendous opportunities to grow and offer a better future in this industry.

Request a PDF Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40118

Owing to Bolstering Automotive Industry Asia Pacific to Show Maximum Potential

Automotive industry is flourishing in Asia Pacific. This rapid growth of the industry is making the region a leader in global vision processing unit market. Asia Pacific is expected to account major share in the growth of market. Also, the dominance of the region is attributed to rising electronics industry in various countries such as China and India. Owing to these two factors Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit maximum potential for the players of global vision processing unit market.

Other regions that has the presence of global vision processing unit market are North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40118

Mergers and Collaboration to be the Key Strategies of the Key Players

The global vision processing unit market is moderately concentrated and is dominated by few prominent players. However, the entry of various new businesses in the market expected to make the competition quite tougher. In order to maintain their dominance in the market, the key players are inclining towards strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies allow the players to have enhanced resource bank, greater production capacity, and streamlined supply chain. Owing to these factors, businesses can achieve a much required competitive edge over their rivals and have a sustainable growth in the global vision processing unit market.

Some of the key players of global vision processing unit market are Movidius, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., MediaTek, Inc., Imagination technologies Limited, Lattice Semiconductors, NXP semiconductors, and Active Silicon.

Ask for a Report Discount - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=40118

Rising Adoption Vision Processing Unit in Various Verticals to Fuel the Growth

The growth of global vision processing unit market is majorly driven by the adoption of machine vision systems in various businesses across the globe. Also, rising use of vision processing units in verticals such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and electronics is yet again another key factor that is propelling the growth of the market.

Facilities such as real-time processing, and providing crystal clear image of an object makes the vision processing unit extremely helpful in various businesses. Owing to these facilities, the global vision processing unit market is expected to experience a major push in coming years. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as implementation of AI and ML, are also driving the growth of this market.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40118

Vision processing units have extensive application in smartphones. They help the device to provide a clear and high definition picture taken from its camera. This is another reason that is promoting the growth of global vision processing unit market in forecast of 2017 to 2025.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Vision Processing Unit Market (Application - Smartphones, Digital Cameras, Autonomous Vehicles, Wearable Devices, Drones, Robots, Medical Devices; Verticals - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025.”

The global vision processing unit market is segmented on the basis of:

Application Smartphones Digital Cameras Autonomous Vehicles Wearable Devices Drones Robots Medical Devices

Vertical Consumer electronics Automotive Industrial Health care Others

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Television Broadcasting Services Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/television-broadcasting-market.html

Enhanced Vision System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/enhanced-vision-system-market.html

Night Vision Surveillance Cameras Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/night-vision-surveillance-cameras-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.