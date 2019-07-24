UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cross-border online sales will make up 20 percent of global e-commerce in 2022 – new, streamlined service enables small businesses to seize the opportunity.

Cost-effective cross-border shipping service designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses flexibility, visibility and affordability.

Economy export product available for customers in Canada, China, Hong Kong, the UK and the U.S. to key e-commerce destinations across the world – with more markets to follow.

With global cross-border e-commerce sales expected to reach $1 trillion in value by 2020, UPS (NYSE:UPS) is launching UPS ® Worldwide Economy , a new service to address small and medium-sized retailers’ needs for reliable, affordable and efficient international shipping. This new service connecting to key e-commerce destinations across the world will initially be available to customers in the U.S., Canada, China, Hong Kong and the UK. The service will expand to other key global markets in the near future.

“Our customers are seeking growth opportunities by doing what UPS did decades ago – they’re going global,” said Nando Cesarone, president of UPS International. “The opportunities are even greater in today’s dynamic international trade environment with cross-border e-commerce set to grow two times faster than domestic e-commerce. Global cross-border online sales are projected to make up 20 percent of e-commerce in 2022.”

“This new service gives our customers options to seize international growth opportunities,” Cesarone added. “And while the ‘last mile’ gets a lot of attention in our industry, we know small businesses look carefully at the first mile. With the same driver, same pick-up service and competitive rates, we’re making that first mile easier and more economical for even the smallest of our customers. This service enables small businesses to compete like micro-multinationals.”

The UPS Worldwide Economy service benefits U.S. businesses in the B2C and B2B space that are looking to export to key e-commerce destinations across the world, but have been waiting for a more affordable way to ship internationally. Exporting opens doors to new customers, and helps businesses diversify revenue to offset economic shifts.

This new service offers customers more flexibility by allowing them to choose between shipping with delivery duties paid or unpaid, reassuring levels of visibility and tracking of delivery milestones via UPS.com, as well as the convenience and reliability of access to UPS’s global logistics network.

“With both B2C and B2B cross-border trade continuing to expand, our small and medium-sized customers need services that offer flexibility, visibility and affordability – giving them a better shot at competing with bigger businesses,” Cesarone said. “With the other e-commerce services in our product suite, such as UPS eFulfillment and Ware2Go, our smart global logistics network offers customers the choice, convenience and control needed to take their business to the next level.”

UPS eFulfillment , launched in Feb. 2019, offers small and medium-sized businesses worldwide streamlined fulfillment and shipping services to consumers in the U.S. and Canada. This online platform supports purchases and orders from 21 different marketplaces and web stores, such as eBay, Walmart, Etsy and Amazon, including Prime.

Ware2Go , launched in Aug. 2018, is a technology company and digital platform that matches available warehouse space and fulfillment services to merchants’ needs using both UPS and non-UPS warehouse space. The solution is especially attractive to small and medium-sized companies that need to forward stock inventory and fulfill orders for B2B e-commerce.

For more information on UPS Worldwide Economy, click here

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Rudolf Douqué +1 404 828 3716 rdouque@ups.com Gregory Svingen +32 2 776 9616 gsvingen@ups.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.