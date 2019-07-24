Antithrombin Market to reach US$ 725.2 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1%. | Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Antithrombin Market Research report include Shire, CSL Behring, Grifols, LFB USA, Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma AG, Lee Biosolutions, and Scripps Laboratories Inc, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising demand reported in therapeutics segment is prognosticated to catapult it to the fore of the global Antithrombin Market in terms of application, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “ Antithrombin Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026.” According to the study, the global Antithrombin Market will exhibit a steady CAGR of 4.1% to reach a value of US$ 725.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 490.4 Mn in 2018.

According to a study by U.S. department of Health and Human services, antithrombin deficiency is likely to affect about 1 person in every 2000 globally. The fact that antithrombin combines with heparin and can be used for treating congenital antithrombin III deficiency is expected to boost the market in the long run.



Increasing Prevalence of Hereditary Antithrombin Deficiency to Boost Market

The rising prevalence of medical conditions such as sepsis, hereditary antithrombin deficiency, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the Antithrombin Market. Among various application types, the therapeutics segment is anticipated to lead the market with rising number of antithrombin deficiency cases. In 2018, the therapeutics segment accounted for about 95.7% of the market and is likely to continue its dominance in the future as Fortune Business Insights.

However, the high treatment cost of antithrombin may compel end users to look for cheaper alternatives or supplements. This may hamper the market globally. Again, developing countries in Asia Pacific may directly opt out of adopting antithrombin treatment because of the high price of this treatment. This may pose a challenge for market players, also hampering the overall profit percentage of the market.

Asia Pacific Market to Exhibit Fastest Growth, Gaining Momentum from Rising Disposable Incomes

Geographically, the global Antithrombin Market is anticipated to show the fastest growth in Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Antithrombin Market was valued at US$ 179.7 Mn from Asia Pacific alone. A major reason behind this growth is the fact that developing nations such as India and China are adopting new treatment procedures and techniques to fight back various diseases. The rise in disposable incomes of people in developing nations and their increasing ability to spend more on advanced healthcare and medical aid will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

Again, Europe is expected to showcase huge potential for growth for Antithrombin Market during the forecast period. This is because countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and others are adopting human antithrombin based products on a large scale.

Strong Distribution Network Enables SCL Behring, Grifols, and Shire Expand Global Footprint

The global Antithrombin Market was dominated by three major companies namely SCL Behring, Grifols, and Shire. In 2018, these three companies together accounted for the highest market share among others. They offer the most commonly used human antithrombin based anticoagulants. Besides this, they have a strong distribution network that makes them have the lion’s share.



Other players are focusing on launching cheaper antithrombin products in order to be in the competition. They are also investing increasingly in research and development activities in order to develop new products. Some other companies are entering into collaborations with other companies in order to stay in the competition. Other companies operating in the global Antithrombin Market are Scripps Laboratories Inc., Octapharma AG, CSL Limited, Grifols, Lee Biosolutions, Kedrion S.p.A., Shire Plc., and LFB USA.

Key companies covered in the report

LFB USA

Grifols

Shire Plc.

CSL Limited

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma AG

Lee Biosolutions

Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Other prominent players



