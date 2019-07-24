Strengthening Sales of Synthetic Oil Set to Navigate Growth across Construction Lubricants Market, details Fact.MR Study

South Asia is likely to emerge as a high growth market for construction lubricants, as governments across the key South Asian countries continue to play a pivotal role in boosting the construction & infrastructure landscape.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a stern vision kept across the global construction lubricants market, Fact.MR has successfully concluded critical knowledge highlighting the future advancements set to occur in the target sector. The recently published report titled “ Construction Lubricants Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028”, portrays robust statistics concerned with macro-economic factors, supply chain analysis, impact analysis, market value (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth comparison and a lot more. Readers can further collect information associated to leading players and their contributions towards the development of the global construction lubricants market.

According to this intelligent study, backhoe loaders acquire larger sales of construction lubricants, since they involve relative greater fleet maintenance necessities as compared to other construction equipment. Furthermore, the rise in demand for construction lubricants can be accredited to the revival in construction undertakings and infrastructure development projects around emerging economies. This Fact.MR report reveals that construction lubricants market is projected to register a volume CAGR close to 4% through 2028.

Popularity of Synthetic Oil Sustained due to Performance Abilities

The report reveals that synthetic oil would continue to maintain its status as a preferred construction lubricant, with global sales likely to surpass 3,300 KT in 2019. Such high-end preference for synthetic oil is typically triggered on account of its superior performance aptitudes along with higher drain intervals. It should be known that, stringent emission norms as well as regulations are also acting as prime motivators towards the growing demand for synthetic oils.

East Asia Imprints Control with Soaring Sales

According to this assessment, East Asia will endure its lead across the construction lubricants industry, since several emerging economies have successfully magnified their efforts towards infrastructure development. On the other hand, South Asia is has also showcased its potential across the construction lubricants market, as governments across primary South Asian nations continue to drop a heightening impact on construction & infrastructure activities.

Sales of Zinc-Free Construction Lubricants Set to Hit Impressive Numbers

Demand for zinc-free construction lubricants is gaining pace to become a raging trend in the industry. The ability of zinc-free construction lubricants to prevent corrosion of machinery and enhance equipment lifecycle has stirred sales at the global level. Moreover, this special lubricant variety also delivers high performance regardless of high temperature, high moisture or high pressure conditions, thereby, fueling its demand as a supreme construction lubricant.

This report also discourse several other factors like increasing emphasis on performance optimization of construction equipment and its impact to motivate robust investments in the industry. Such an action is likely to cause high demand for construction lubricants, since demand for high-quality specialty solutions for serving sophisticated selections of construction equipment & machinery receives superior attention.

The final section of the report is dedicated to discuss the competitive scenario prevailing across the global construction lubricants market. The key players functioning in this sector include BP plc, Indian Oil Corporation, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., TOTAL S.A., PetroChina Company Limited, Chevron Corporation, Berg Chilling Systems Inc. and Eni S.p.A.

