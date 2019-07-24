Global Orthopedic Implants Market Is Expected to Reach $66.63 Billion by 2025

Increase in prevalence of orthopedic diseases coupled with growing aging population, high-end technological advancements in the field of orthopedic implants, rise in acceptance of this exclusive tech, and enhanced healthcare facilities in developing countries propel the growth of the global orthopedic implants market. The reconstructive joint replacements segment garnered more than one-third of the total market share in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Orthopedic Implants Market by Product Type (Reconstructive Joint Replacements, Spinal Implants, Dental Implants, Trauma, Orthobiologics, and Others), Biomaterial (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymeric, and Others), and Type (Knee, Hip, Wrist & Shoulder, Dental, Spine, Ankle, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025”

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global orthopedic implants market was estimated at $45.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach at $66.63 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.



Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2175

Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases coupled with growing aging population, technological advancements in the field of orthopedic implants, the surge in acceptance of this exclusive tech, and improved healthcare facilities in developing countries propel the growth of the global orthopedic implants market. On the other hand, the high cost of treatment associated with orthopedic implants procedures and stringent approval process as they involve highly specialized devices hamper the growth to some extent. However, huge market prospects in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities for frontrunners in the market.

The reconstructive joint replacements segment to dominate-

Based on product type, the reconstructive joint replacements segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate during 2018–2025. The orthobiologics segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% till 2025.

The metallic biomaterials segment to lead the trail through 2018–2025-

Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials segment garnered the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total revenue. Simultaneously, the other biomaterials segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the estimated period.

North America generated the highest share in 2017-



Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to retain its top status till 2025. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the study period.

Do Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2175

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global orthopedic implants market report include Wright Medical Group N.V., Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Globus Medical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Smith and Nephew Plc., CONMED Corporation., and DJO Finance LLC. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.