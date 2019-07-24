Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting awards honoring the US accounting community now accepting nominations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, announces the launch of the Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards today. The awards initiative aims to honor the best of the accounting community in the US by recognizing the accountants and bookkeepers who have made a positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself.



Between now and August 8th, 2019 at 11:59 pm PT, Sage will be accepting nominations in five categories, with the winners scheduled to be announced at an awards ceremony on September 4th at Accountext USA in Boston, MA.

Bookkeeper Partner of the Year: Recognizes the outstanding achievements of a bookkeeper or bookkeeping firm.

Recognizes the outstanding achievements of a bookkeeper or bookkeeping firm. Accountant Partner of the Year: Recognizes the outstanding achievements of an accountant or accountant firm.

Recognizes the outstanding achievements of an accountant or accountant firm. Innovator Award: Recognizes a person or practice that pushes through conventional boundaries.

Recognizes a person or practice that pushes through conventional boundaries. Social Influencer Award: Recognizes a person or practice in their efforts to promote Sage and the accounting industry in social media.

Recognizes a person or practice in their efforts to promote Sage and the accounting industry in social media. Community Spirit Award: Celebrates a person or practice that has made outstanding contributions to their community.

“The Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards offer a chance for us to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that so many of our bookkeepers have shown to their practice and their community,” said Jennifer Warawa, EVP of Partners and Alliances, Sage. “We’re excited to help celebrate the amazing accomplishments and innovation in the accounting industry as of late and look forward to congratulating the winners in September.”

To nominate an individual or practice, nominators must submit their subject’s full name, contact details, and a short write-up of no more than 200 words explaining why the nominee deserves or embodies the award for the category in which they’re being nominated. Once a nomination form is submitted, nominees will be notified via email. The awards are open to accountants and bookkeepers across the US.

Once nominations close, a panel of independent judges will rank nomination write-ups based on each subject’s embodiment of their corresponding Awards category. The three highest-ranked write-ups will be the finalists in each category, with the highest-ranked nominees in each category declared the winners.

Prospective nominators and nominees seeking more information can visit the official Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards website here.

Media contact:

Victoria Borges

Sage

Office: 470-447-4086

Mobile: 770-527-1300

Victoria.Borges@sage.com

Additional resources:



Like Sage on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Sage/

Follow Sage on Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/SageNAmerica

Follow Sage News http://www.sage.com/company/news-and-events

About Sage

Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud - the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Sage Intacct, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll and Payments & Banking.



Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation.



Find out more at Sage.com/us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.