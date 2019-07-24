BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q2, 2019

Study finds that just 48 percent of Americans have access to a $60/month wired broadband plan

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new quarterly study released today by BroadbandNow ( https://broadbandnow.com ), less than half of Americans have access to wired broadband internet at a cost of $60 dollars per month or less. Broadband internet is defined as having a minimum download speed of 25 Megabits Per Second (Mbps) or faster.



The study, “The State of Broadband in America, Q2 2019” ( https://broadbandnow.com/research/q2-broadband-report-2019 ) debuts new metrics for defining the digital divide in America by looking at prices and speeds available to consumers across all 50 states.

The study finds Rhode Island to have affordable broadband internet for 89 percent of consumers, the most of any state. Less than five percent of consumers in several states, including Colorado, Vermont and New Hampshire, have access to $60/month broadband internet, excluding promotional rates. The study also looks at internet speeds across the country and by state.

“Fiber-based high-speed internet is widely considered to be critical for economic development and competitiveness,” said John Busby, managing director of BroadbandNow. “Roughly 20 percent of Americans have access to 1 Gbps ultra high-speed internet, and we look forward to tracking this closely in the quarters and years to come.”

