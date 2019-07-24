MeridianLink Announces ULAD Ready Application Portal Platform for LendingQB Customers

Available Today, A Digital Lending Platform Designing to Eliminate the Restraints of Traditional Business Hours

MeridianLink®, developer of the industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, has launched the Application Portal digital lending platform for customers utilizing LendingQB, MeridianLink’s premier mortgage loan origination system. The addition of Application Portal in LendingQB is designed to enhance the borrower experience by eliminating the restraints of traditional business hours.

Designed for ULAD Compliance, the SaaS-based Application Portal features rich functionality for lenders and a responsive mobile design for borrowers. The Application Portal streamlines operations by utilizing pre-fill technology, white-label configurability, and Equifax’s InstaTouch® ID for reliable borrower verification data.

Originally designed to streamline and cross-sell consumer loan products, the Application Portal point-of-sale system streamlines the mortgage loan application process in order to bring greater connectivity across all of MeridianLink’s technology products.

“Application Portal has been one of our most successful products at MeridianLink and the rising demand for a fully-integrated digital lending platform has brought us here,” said Tim Nguyen, CEO of MeridianLink. “We acknowledged the need and rebuilt App Portal with ULAD and LendingQB in mind to bring borrowers not just the latest in technology, but to help them prepare for the future. We couldn’t be more excited to bring Application Portal to all of our customers.”



To learn more about MeridianLink's latest product, visit www.lendingqb.com/application-portal.

About LendingQB

LendingQB, a provider of an innovative web-based loan origination system (LOS) and product of MeridianLink, continues to extend market-leading integrations through its web-based LOS that provides lenders with a flexible, innovative workflow. The system’s open-architecture application program interface (API) enables lenders to select the tools that maximize efficiency by leveraging integrations from more than 250 mortgage service providers. For more information, visit www.lendingqb.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry’s first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company’s passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

