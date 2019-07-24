Hive Streaming Joins the Kaltura Video Technology Marketplace as a Premier Partner

The Hive Streaming Secure and Efficient Peering Solution is Now Integrated with The Kaltura Video Platform to Offer High Quality Enterprise Video Delivery at Scale

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hive Streaming, a leader in enterprise video distribution, and Kaltura, the leading video technology company, today announced a new partnership aimed at providing joint customers premium video delivery capabilities. Hive’s peering and data visualization solutions join Kaltura’s broad network optimization offering which includes Kaltura eCDN, along with additional video delivery and network optimization solutions. Hive Streaming, now a Kaltura Premier Partner in the company’s Video Technology Marketplace, provides enterprises with a cost-effective, secure P2P solution, that delivers high-quality Live and VOD content, right to their employee devices with minimal impact on their existing enterprise network.

Live video streaming is increasingly becoming a critical part of the digital transformation of enterprises. Executive messaging, employee development, and corporate events are just a few of the ways video is being used to increase employee engagement. As most enterprise networks aren’t provisioned to handle live streaming to employee devices, enterprises search for high-quality and cost-efficient delivery solutions that enable them to scale video streaming, monitor networks, and troubleshoot in real-time. Together, Hive and Kaltura solve these problems by leveraging customers’ existing network and without deploying additional hardware or provisioning additional bandwidth.

“Video plays a key role in any digital workplace and Kaltura is helping drive this key digital transformation component,” said Doug Collins, Hive Vice President of Channel Sales. “We are very excited and proud to be a Kaltura Premier Partner and to be working with the Kaltura team to solve the challenges that broadcasting live video can present to global enterprises,” adds Doug. “The joint solution has been successfully deployed by several Kaltura customers including one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies – resulting in outstanding network improvements for their employees.”

“Our main goal is to offer our customers best-of-breed technology that is served directly from their trusted video platform,” says Liad Eshkar, Managing Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Kaltura. “We are delighted to partner with Hive Streaming to further enhance Kaltura’s broad video delivery offering, which includes our own Kaltura eCDN and more. Our enterprise customers can now choose Hive Streaming’s P2P solution to deliver Kaltura-powered video broadcasts to their employees, leveraging the employees’ own devices.”

About Hive Streaming:

Hive Streaming provides efficient and secure software-based video delivery solutions for organizations who embrace video in corporate communication. Our service enables enterprises to leverage their existing investment in hardware and software so their employees can view high-quality on-demand and live video on their own devices. Hive Streaming seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise video management and conferencing platforms including Kaltura.



Hive Streaming plays an integral role in the video delivery and networking infrastructure of Fortune 500 companies across the globe. For more information, visit hivestreaming.com or follow @hivestreaming on Twitter.

About Kaltura:

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values — openness, flexibility, and collaboration — and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members. More information: corp.kaltura.com

Lisa Bennett VP Corporate Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.