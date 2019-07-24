Melco Announces Record Adjusted Property EBITDA in Second Quarter 2019 and Increase in Quarterly Dividend to US$0.16512 per ADS

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were US$1,442.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 17% from US$1,228.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to better performance in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments and higher non-gaming revenue as a result of the opening of Morpheus in June 2018.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was US$205.3 million, compared with operating income of US$118.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 74%.

Adjusted property EBITDA(1) was US$442.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to Adjusted property EBITDA of US$355.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 24%.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2019 was US$100.3 million, or US$0.22 per ADS, compared with US$57.3 million, or US$0.12 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2018. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 were US$3.0 million and US$4.1 million, respectively, which were related to Studio City and City of Dreams Manila.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the second quarter of 2019, all of Melco’s Macau Integrated Resorts delivered strong mass table games revenue growth, which drove Group-wide Property EBITDA to expand approximately 24% year-over-year to an all-time-high of US$442 million.

“The further ramp up of the award-winning Morpheus and opening of the new VIP area on the second floor helped City of Dreams deliver a strong set of results in the second quarter of 2019, with VIP volumes, mass table gaming revenue and Property EBITDA all experiencing significant growth.

“During the second quarter, Studio City and Altira also delivered strong mass table gaming revenue growth, highlighting strength in Macau’s mass gaming market and Melco’s dominant foothold in the city’s mass and premium mass gaming segments.

“Melco’s dedication to excellence has been widely recognized, most recently by the 2019 Asia Pacific Property Awards with Morpheus being awarded as the winner of Best Hotel Architecture Macau and Best New Hotel Construction & Design Macau. ‘The House of Dancing Water’, Melco’s award-winning show, has also been recognized by Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia Awards 2019 as the Best Integrated Resorts Non-Gaming Attraction. These recognitions have positioned Melco as a leading integrated resort operator in Asia.

“At Studio City, we continue to enhance our entertainment offerings with a series of property upgrades, which include the opening of the pop-up ‘Legend Heroes Park’ in January, the ‘Show House’ Night Club in February and the ‘Flip Out’ Trampoline Park in May. Soon, we will open the permanent, 50,000 square feet Legend Heroes VR Park, which should be Asia’s largest Virtual Reality Zone.

“The Board has, after evaluating the Company’s current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, decided to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 6% to US$0.05504 per ordinary share, which is equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS, from the previous quarterly dividend of US$0.0517 per ordinary share.

“In May 2019, the Company announced its agreement to acquire a 19.99% stake in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”) from CPH Crown Holdings Pty Limited. We believe Melco’s investment in Crown is an incredible opportunity to purchase a strategic stake in what we believe to be Australia’s premier provider of true integrated resort experiences.

“In June 2019, the Company announced its agreement to acquire from Melco International Development Limited (“Melco International”) all of Melco International’s holdings of ordinary shares of ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited ("ICR Cyprus"), which represents a 75% equity interest in ICR Cyprus. ICR Cyprus and its subsidiaries are developing the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated destination resort project in Cyprus. The City of Dreams Mediterranean project is currently under development and scheduled to open in 2021, upon which it is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe.

“Lastly, Japan continues to be a core focus for us. In May, we released designs of our proposed Osaka Integrated Resort – City of the Future. We have also participated in the Yokohama RFI and will participate in the Osaka RFC. With our focus on the Asian premium segment, high quality assets, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguards and compliance culture, and our commitment to being an ideal partner to local governments and communities alike, we believe Melco is in a strong position to help Japan realize a vision for an integrated resort development with unique Japanese touch.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$790.8 million compared to US$577.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$250.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$171.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performances in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Rolling chip volumes totaled US$14.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019 versus US$10.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 3.16% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 2.88% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1,372.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with US$1,182.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.6% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 28.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$1,037.8 million, compared with US$1,116.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.8% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 5.1% in the second quarter of 2018.



Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2019 was US$98.4 million, compared with US$77.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$104.3 million compared to US$123.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Altira Macau generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$18.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

Rolling chip volumes totaled US$4.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$4.8 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.95% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 3.65% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop totaled US$150.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$131.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 22.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared with 19.7% in the second quarter of 2018.



Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$83.5 million, compared with US$30.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average number of gaming machines to 171 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 129 in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.4% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 6.3% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the second quarter of 2019 was US$6.6 million, compared with US$6.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Mocha Clubs Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs totaled US$28.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to US$28.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Mocha Clubs generated US$5.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 compared with US$5.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$609.4 million, compared with US$618.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.8% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 4.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$328.9 million compared to US$314.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$94.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$73.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment, partially offset by a softer performance in the rolling chip segment and lower non-gaming revenue.

Affected by the Macau market-wide VIP weakness, and by increasing competition in and around Cotai, Studio City’s rolling chip volumes totaled US$3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$6.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.76% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 2.66% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$877.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with US$814.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 24.5% in the second quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$630.9 million, compared with US$614.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 3.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2019 was US$36.9 million, compared with US$44.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$176.1 million compared to US$173.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$82.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to US$87.3 million in the comparable period of 2018.

With increased competition in the market, City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volumes totaled US$1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2019 versus US$3.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 5.21% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 3.70% in the second quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$192.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with US$196.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.4% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 29.4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2019 was US$945.1 million, compared with US$855.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 5.4% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 5.9% in the second quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2019 was US$31.8 million, compared with US$29.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were US$107.4 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$75.9 million and other net non-operating expenses of US$23.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$159.8 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 of which US$14.2 million was related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2019 referred to in this report is US$12.3 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated July 24, 2019 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this report. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this report does not reflect certain costs related to the VIP operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2019 aggregated US$1.6 billion, including US$60.2 million of a bank deposit with original maturity over three months and US$44.4 million of restricted cash, which was primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was US$4.7 billion.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2019 were US$173.7 million, which predominantly related to an addition to our air transport fleet and various projects at City of Dreams.

Amendment of Dividend Policy

To reaffirm Melco’s commitment to returning surplus capital to shareholders, our Board, after evaluating Melco’s current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, has amended its quarterly dividend policy from one targeting a quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.0517 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.1551 per ADS, each representing three ordinary shares) of the Company to one targeting a quarterly cash dividend payment of US$0.05504 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS) of the Company.

The new dividend policy will take effect beginning with any dividends declared by our Board for the second quarter of 2019 and continue until amended or otherwise determined by our Board. Distribution of dividends under this new dividend policy is subject to the Company’s accumulated and future earnings, cash availability, future commitments and other factors the Board may deem relevant.

Our Board will continue to review our dividend policy from time to time as part of our commitment to maximizing shareholder value, taking into consideration our financial performance and market conditions.

Dividend Declaration

On July 24, 2019, our Board considered and approved the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend of US$0.05504 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2019 (the “Quarterly Dividend”). The Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or about August 15, 2019 to our shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on August 5, 2019, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time). To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com .



To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau and the Philippines, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted property EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income, net income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA or adjusted property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) “Adjusted net income” is net income before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The Company holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) OPERATING REVENUES Casino $ 1,265,649 $ 1,069,525 $ 2,442,298 $ 2,223,278 Rooms 86,411 67,795 170,480 135,366 Food and beverage 57,421 46,582 113,594 94,830 Entertainment, retail and other 33,172 44,728 78,327 88,304 Total operating revenues 1,442,653 1,228,630 2,804,699 2,541,778 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Casino (806,968 ) (710,665 ) (1,577,979 ) (1,464,714 ) Rooms (21,845 ) (17,142 ) (44,338 ) (32,968 ) Food and beverage (43,564 ) (36,950 ) (88,442 ) (74,037 ) Entertainment, retail and other (26,423 ) (22,404 ) (48,231 ) (45,366 ) General and administrative (141,783 ) (126,591 ) (269,771 ) (234,817 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (23,203 ) (23,617 ) (37,255 ) (34,994 ) Pre-opening costs (7 ) (28,765 ) (2,572 ) (31,113 ) Development costs (3,920 ) (3,018 ) (9,440 ) (6,907 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,209 ) (14,310 ) (28,395 ) (28,619 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,664 ) (5,704 ) (11,319 ) (11,408 ) Depreciation and amortization (139,955 ) (111,747 ) (276,457 ) (221,434 ) Property charges and other (9,774 ) (9,637 ) (17,206 ) (16,183 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,237,315 ) (1,110,550 ) (2,411,405 ) (2,202,560 ) OPERATING INCOME 205,338 118,080 393,294 339,218 NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 1,448 1,286 3,572 2,695 Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest (75,922 ) (61,383 ) (145,545 ) (120,119 ) Other finance costs (507 ) (1,390 ) (790 ) (2,767 ) Foreign exchange (losses) gain, net (9,373 ) (4,253 ) (9,868 ) 371 Other (expenses) income, net (23,071 ) 3,257 (16,360 ) 1,451 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (3,721 ) - Costs associated with debt modification - - (579 ) - Total non-operating expenses, net (107,425 ) (62,483 ) (173,291 ) (118,369 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 97,913 55,597 220,003 220,849 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (579 ) (2,458 ) (4,270 ) (4,396 ) NET INCOME 97,334 53,139 215,733 216,453 NET LOSS (INCOME) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,978 4,134 1,934 (2,547 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED $ 100,312 $ 57,273 $ 217,667 $ 213,906 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.073 $ 0.039 $ 0.158 $ 0.145 Diluted $ 0.072 $ 0.038 $ 0.157 $ 0.144 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS: Basic $ 0.218 $ 0.117 $ 0.473 $ 0.436 Diluted $ 0.216 $ 0.115 $ 0.470 $ 0.432 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 1,381,194,779 1,472,695,529 1,380,626,688 1,471,225,884 Diluted 1,389,396,505 1,485,815,747 1,387,856,833 1,484,794,529

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,449,819 $ 1,436,558 Investment securities 73,098 91,598 Bank deposit with original maturity over three months 60,152 - Restricted cash 44,272 48,037 Accounts receivable, net 283,841 242,089 Amounts due from affiliated companies 5,317 7,603 Inventories 42,357 40,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 91,846 90,749 Total current assets 2,050,702 1,957,462 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,646,973 5,661,653 GAMING SUBCONCESSION, NET 169,493 197,533 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 31,004 30,072 GOODWILL 81,564 81,376 LONG-TERM PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER ASSETS 158,875 186,515 INVESTMENT SECURITIES 591,708 - RESTRICTED CASH 130 129 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 3,169 2,992 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 148,108 - LAND USE RIGHTS, NET 750,047 759,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,631,773 $ 8,877,383 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 20,502 $ 24,879 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,513,145 1,658,550 Income tax payable 4,739 4,903 Operating lease liabilities, current 36,651 - Finance lease liabilities, current 37,278 34,659 Current portion of long-term debt, net 884,536 395,547 Amounts due to affiliated companies 6,002 11,469 Total current liabilities 2,502,853 2,130,007 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 3,815,519 3,665,370 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 12,117 28,866 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES 56,266 54,063 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT 127,260 - FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT 259,341 253,374 AMOUNT DUE TO AN AFFILIATED COMPANY 282 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,773,638 6,131,680 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares 14,010 14,830 Treasury shares (93,345 ) (657,389 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,971,373 3,523,275 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (25,513 ) (49,804 ) Accumulated losses (628,715 ) (703,576 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity 2,237,810 2,127,336 Noncontrolling interests 620,325 618,367 Total equity 2,858,135 2,745,703 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,631,773 $ 8,877,383

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 100,312 $ 57,273 $ 217,667 $ 213,906 Pre-opening Costs 7 28,765 2,572 31,113 Development Costs 3,920 3,018 9,440 6,907 Property Charges and Other 9,774 9,637 17,206 16,183 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - - 3,721 - Costs Associated with Debt Modification - - 579 - Income Tax Impact on Adjustments (1,020 ) (179 ) (2,089 ) (179 ) Noncontrolling Interests Impact on Adjustments (3,790 ) (478 ) (6,699 ) (1,440 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 109,203 $ 98,036 $ 242,397 $ 266,490 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.079 $ 0.067 $ 0.176 $ 0.181 Diluted $ 0.079 $ 0.066 $ 0.175 $ 0.179 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS: Basic $ 0.237 $ 0.200 $ 0.527 $ 0.543 Diluted $ 0.236 $ 0.198 $ 0.524 $ 0.538 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 1,381,194,779 1,472,695,529 1,380,626,688 1,471,225,884 Diluted 1,389,396,505 1,485,815,747 1,387,856,833 1,484,794,529

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,484 $ 3,650 $ 183,527 $ 39,185 $ 39,451 $ (62,959 ) $ 205,338 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 23,203 - 23,203 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 762 - 762 Pre-opening Costs - - (46 ) 60 (7 ) - 7 Development Costs - - - - - 3,920 3,920 Depreciation and Amortization 5,883 1,989 66,293 46,610 19,023 20,030 159,828 Share-based Compensation 104 38 1,065 508 348 6,193 8,256 Property Charges and Other 15 (389 ) (66 ) 8,413 51 1,750 9,774 Adjusted EBITDA 8,486 5,288 250,773 94,776 82,831 (31,066 ) 411,088 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 31,066 31,066 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 8,486 $ 5,288 $ 250,773 $ 94,776 $ 82,831 $ - $ 442,154 Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,542 $ 3,082 $ 96,426 $ 26,593 $ 44,217 $ (65,780 ) $ 118,080 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 23,617 - 23,617 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 751 - 751 Pre-opening Costs - - 28,754 11 - - 28,765 Development Costs - - - - - 3,018 3,018 Depreciation and Amortization 4,673 2,025 42,660 45,004 18,803 18,596 131,761 Share-based Compensation 100 48 838 430 (131 ) 5,376 6,661 Property Charges and Other - 58 2,801 1,164 28 5,586 9,637 Adjusted EBITDA 18,315 5,213 171,479 73,202 87,285 (33,204 ) 322,290 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 33,204 33,204 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 18,315 $ 5,213 $ 171,479 $ 73,202 $ 87,285 $ - $ 355,494





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 12,188 $ 7,566 $ 341,747 $ 87,664 $ 62,456 $ (118,327 ) $ 393,294 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 37,255 - 37,255 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,518 - 1,518 Pre-opening Costs 25 - 5 2,549 (7 ) - 2,572 Development Costs - - - - - 9,440 9,440 Depreciation and Amortization 11,307 3,991 131,995 91,769 38,150 38,959 316,171 Share-based Compensation 204 81 1,711 692 630 11,361 14,679 Property Charges and Other 42 (361 ) 3,877 8,542 3,356 1,750 17,206 Adjusted EBITDA 23,766 11,277 479,335 191,216 143,358 (56,817 ) 792,135 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 56,817 56,817 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 23,766 $ 11,277 $ 479,335 $ 191,216 $ 143,358 $ - $ 848,952 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of

Dreams

Manila Corporate

and Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 26,191 $ 8,402 $ 258,373 $ 89,357 $ 72,324 $ (115,429 ) $ 339,218 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 34,994 - 34,994 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 1,515 - 1,515 Pre-opening Costs - - 31,060 53 - - 31,113 Development Costs - - - - - 6,907 6,907 Depreciation and Amortization 9,519 4,108 82,823 89,545 37,976 37,490 261,461 Share-based Compensation 171 75 1,696 766 (741 ) 9,212 11,179 Property Charges and Other 461 (432 ) 5,542 3,531 28 7,053 16,183 Adjusted EBITDA 36,342 12,153 379,494 183,252 146,096 (54,767 ) 702,570 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - 54,767 54,767 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 36,342 $ 12,153 $ 379,494 $ 183,252 $ 146,096 $ - $ 757,337





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 100,312 $ 57,273 $ 217,667 $ 213,906 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (2,978 ) (4,134 ) (1,934 ) 2,547 Net Income 97,334 53,139 215,733 216,453 Income Tax Expense 579 2,458 4,270 4,396 Interest and Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net 107,425 62,483 173,291 118,369 Property Charges and Other 9,774 9,637 17,206 16,183 Share-based Compensation 8,256 6,661 14,679 11,179 Depreciation and Amortization 159,828 131,761 316,171 261,461 Development Costs 3,920 3,018 9,440 6,907 Pre-opening Costs 7 28,765 2,572 31,113 Land Rent to Belle Corporation 762 751 1,518 1,515 Payments to the Philippine Parties 23,203 23,617 37,255 34,994 Adjusted EBITDA 411,088 322,290 792,135 702,570 Corporate and Other Expenses 31,066 33,204 56,817 54,767 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 442,154 $ 355,494 $ 848,952 $ 757,337

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Room Statistics: Altira Macau Average daily rate (3) $ 177 $ 187 $ 178 $ 191 Occupancy per available room 99 % 99 % 99 % 99 % Revenue per available room (4) $ 176 $ 185 $ 177 $ 189 City of Dreams Average daily rate (3) $ 206 $ 201 $ 206 $ 203 Occupancy per available room 98 % 97 % 98 % 98 % Revenue per available room (4) $ 202 $ 196 $ 201 $ 198 Studio City Average daily rate (3) $ 132 $ 135 $ 133 $ 137 Occupancy per available room 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Revenue per available room (4) $ 132 $ 135 $ 133 $ 137 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (3) $ 182 $ 157 $ 173 $ 158 Occupancy per available room 98 % 98 % 98 % 98 % Revenue per available room (4) $ 178 $ 154 $ 170 $ 155 Other Information: Altira Macau Average number of table games 104 103 104 103 Average number of gaming machines 171 129 170 126 Table games win per unit per day (5) $ 17,125 $ 21,491 $ 20,209 $ 21,306 Gaming machines win per unit per day (6) $ 235 $ 160 $ 220 $ 145 City of Dreams Average number of table games 518 483 518 481 Average number of gaming machines 823 690 822 678 Table games win per unit per day (5) $ 19,184 $ 14,542 $ 17,812 $ 15,568 Gaming machines win per unit per day (6) $ 528 $ 912 $ 528 $ 873 Studio City Average number of table games 293 293 293 293 Average number of gaming machines 985 959 980 951 Table games win per unit per day (5) $ 12,812 $ 13,509 $ 12,660 $ 14,399 Gaming machines win per unit per day (6) $ 225 $ 237 $ 218 $ 244 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 306 299 304 297 Average number of gaming machines 2,271 1,900 2,256 1,868 Table games win per unit per day (5) $ 5,672 $ 6,165 $ 5,218 $ 5,797 Gaming machines win per unit per day (6) $ 248 $ 291 $ 255 $ 286 (3) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms (4) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available (5) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis (6) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis



