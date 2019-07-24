Image Protect Readies Launch of Revolutionary Digital Image Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that development is currently underway to officially launch Fotofy.com, a revolutionary digital image sharing marketplace set to act as a massive online library of high-quality freely accessible images for use and sharing.



The Company is launching Fotofy to allow digital image rightsholders to generate revenue through in-image advertising tailored to targeted niche campaigns, while image sharing remains free for users.

“It has been a series of building blocks and small steps that has led us to this point,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. "As we get set to roll out the Fotofy marketplace, we believe we have created something truly unique that can realistically compete and win against anything available online right now in terms of its utility to both image rightsholders and end-users looking for high-quality images to use and share in their everyday activities – social media communication, website design, ambience and aesthetics, or anything else.”

The initial launch of the Fotofy.com marketplace will offer a powerful set of features:

Fotofy offers an embeddable photo that is theft-deterrent and completely trackable across the Internet forever

All images are licensed for free at no charge to the user

Artists can earn revenue with a native ad model

The marketplace has been built from the ground up to optimize celebrity and branded content

Celebrities, brands, influencers, and photographers have tailored profile landing pages that any user can follow

Analytics are available for any image or artist on Fotofy, including data tracked across the Internet

All credit information is locked into each Fotofy image

Any image can be shared from the Fotofy website or anywhere else a Fotofy image is found online

All images can be linked back to their original source – even if the image has been shared a million times, a user will see its from “stevenlakephotography.com”, for example, and can click on that URL to be directed to his website

“The in-image ad market is already a $50 billion monster, with the wider digital ad space set to move above the $100 billion mark in 2019 for the first time ever,” continued Mr. Goldman. “At the same time, photographers and artists have never had such a problem with intellectual property rights. We believe Fotofy is a durable solution with an enormous upside because it presents a viable answer to both sides of the equation.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.