Massachusetts authorizes Verizon to provide services on statewide contract for public safety, bringing high-speed wireless services to first responders

Marks first multi-vendor public safety grade wireless data services agreement in nation for state and local public safety agencies

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has authorized Verizon to offer services to public safety through the state’s public safety grade wireless agreement. Verizon services include Responder Private Core, priority and preemption technology for first responders in the Commonwealth. This is the first state and local agency multi-vendor procurement in the nation for public safety grade wireless data services.



Verizon’s public safety grade wireless data services are designed to enhance first responders’ abilities to protect human life and property. The data services provided by Verizon feature:

Virtualized separate 4G LTE core, maximizing security for public safety users.

3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards to implement Quality of Service (QOS), priority, and preemption for public safety data communications.

Verizon will provide seamless wireless communication across jurisdiction, public safety discipline and wireless carrier. Public safety users responding to major incidents will be able to talk, text, share multimedia and communicate in real-time, regardless of their selected public safety grade wireless carrier, plan or device.

“We’re excited to support first responders in Massachusetts and provide them with reliable and secure wireless services,” said Maggie Hallbach, Vice President of State, Local and Education Sales at Verizon. “When safety is on the line, first responders need to know that the communications systems they depend on will be fully operational to help keep them and the public safe during emergency situations. Verizon has a long history of supporting first responders and we’re proud to bring our interoperable wireless technology to public safety officials in Massachusetts.”

“The ability for public safety users throughout Massachusetts to communicate seamlessly while responding to incidents is of the utmost importance,” said Kerry Collins, Undersecretary for Forensic Science and Technology, Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. “Bringing real-time communications to our first responders enables us to better protect and serve.”

Verizon’s Responder Private Core is part of our award winning 4G LTE network design and intelligently manages traffic between commercial and public safety customers. Our always-on priority and preemption services are available today and accessible using a basic phone, smartphone or data-only device. Verizon powers the nation’s largest 4G LTE network, covering more than 2.5 million square miles and more than 98% of Americans with a more than 450,000 square mile coverage advantage over the nearest competitor. Since 2000, Verizon has invested more than $145 billion in its network. Verizon is committed to supporting interoperability and open technology standards with other wireless providers who provide public safety products and solutions.

