Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit for Instant Communication to In-Vehicle and Mobile Enterprise Workforce

Desktop Dispatch Unit Enhances Instant Communication Amongst Enterprise Workforce on a Carrier Grade Network

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the commercial launch of their latest enterprise Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) offering, the Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit (DDU) . The DDU is now available through cellular carriers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Israel.



Built on the foundation and Android operating system of the Uniden® UV350, the DDU is a portable, lightweight, desktop cellular device designed for enterprise and first responder communication. Its carrier integrated PoC empowers dispatchers to instantly connect to an individual group, a large group, or multiple groups in their workforce at the push of a button.

The DDU gives a similar user experience between dispatch and their workforce in the field, providing a completely seamless, interoperable solution for enterprises and first responders currently on, or upgrading their communication needs to PoC. The DDU can dispatch to any cellular device on the same carrier grade PoC solution, including mobile devices such as Apple, Samsung, Sonim, and Kyocera.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “The Desktop Dispatch Unit allows dispatch to easily manage multiple groups simultaneously. This is a fully portable unit with a designated desktop PTT microphone that can be moved to different locations as needed. We are already seeing sales of this product as part of our UV350 purchase orders as well as for dispatch to other mobile devices. Our DDU is looking like it will be a very exciting extension to our portfolio for the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular target market and being marketed by our sales and distribution partners.”

Uniden® DDU features include:

Portable, lightweight and powered by traditional electrical outlet

Supported by carrier grade, LTE high-speed data network

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear, extra-loud sound quality;

5.5-inch widescreen light-emitting diode (LED) display for easy monitoring

Carrier grade PoC ensures instant communication at the push of a button to one, large or multiple groups

About the Uniden® UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information the Uniden® DDU visit: https://unidencellular.com/uv350ddu.html

About Siyata



A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com



Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8695a80b-6018-4deb-8ec0-ca1f42f16633

Uniden® UV350 Desktop Dispatch Unit The DDU is a portable, lightweight, desktop cellular device designed for enterprise and first responder communication.



