Corporation Financière M.R. pedals for the cause and raises $15,825 during the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie

Corporation Financière M.R. and the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie: a successful cycling marathon

MONTREAL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again this year, the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie was held in Quebec and the team at Corporation Financière M.R. enthusiastically participated in this edition. In total, the 6 participating members of the financial services firm, a member of the SFL network and a partner of Desjardins Financial Security, raised an impressive $15,825.

"Thank you for allowing me to participate in the Grand défi. This experience, which will always be etched in my memory, shows me that Corporation Financière M.R. is made up not only of competent professionals, but also of individuals involved and dedicated to a noble cause. I am proud to be surrounded by advisors like you," said Martin Larouche, Business Development Consultant. Alexandre Moïse, the company’s co-founder, thanked his team after this enriching experience: "Congratulations! The 1000 km is a major challenge and you have met it with great vigour. You have much to be proud of. Thank you for your contribution to the movement and for being ambassadors for healthy lifestyles!”

The 1000 km is part of the adult portion of the Grand défi. It consists of a cycling marathon with nearly 1000 enthusiasts who must relay behind Pierre Lavoie, who cycles the entire 70-hour circuit from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean to Montreal.

All proceeds are donated to the Fondation du Grand défi Pierre Lavoie, which aims to support medical research for rare diseases and to fund projects aimed at adopting healthy lifestyles. Donations can be made directly online and those of $25 or more are eligible for a charitable donation receipt.

Grand défi Pierre Lavoie

The Grand défi Pierre Lavoie’s mission is to promote healthy lifestyle habits among young people through regular physical activity and nutritious eating. Its objective is to create a culture of preventive health in Quebec, in particular by encouraging people to adopt lifestyle habits that promote their health.

Corporation Financière M.R.

Corporation Financière M.R. is a firm serving individuals as well as SMEs. It was co-founded by the partners Alexandre Moïse and Émilie Rousseau. The company offers a full range of financial, investment and asset management products and services. Corporation Financière M.R. offers first-rate support to individuals, including portfolio management, tax and legal optimization, wealth protection, retirement preparation, and estate and philanthropy services. The company effectively supports Quebec entrepreneurs with its services in group insurance, business transfers, HR assistance, group savings plans, and various insurance products.

Office

