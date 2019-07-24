STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA”) a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel at 510 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA on Thursday, August 8th at 10:00 am Eastern Time.



Dr. Rafaeli’s participation will not be webcast, but the Company’s latest investor presentation will be available in the investor’s section of the Company’s website at www.strataskin.com .

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions; and the STRATAPEN® MicroSystem, marketed specifically for the intended use of micropigmentation.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases, which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatments to vitiligo patients.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC® business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 754 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC®, within a 10 mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

Safe Harbor

Investor Contacts:

Matthew Hill, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Picciano, Managing Director STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC 215-619-3200 646-889-1200 ir@strataskin.com mpicciano@lifesciadvisors.com



