OncoCyte Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Industry Veteran Melinda Griffith

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a developer of novel, molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection and management of cancer, today announced the appointment of Melinda Griffith to its Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to have Melinda, an accomplished life sciences industry executive, join our board during this exciting time of growth for OncoCyte,” said Ronald Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we plan to transition into a commercial-stage company, Melinda’s expertise will be critical to ensure the successful launch of our lung cancer test and expansion into other potential indications where our novel tests could have a significant impact.”

Ms. Griffith is a senior executive with extensive experience leading the business development, licensing and legal activities of diagnostic, device and pharmaceutical companies. In addition to her board appointment for OncoCyte, she currently serves as Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Chief Legal Counsel for the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, an organization focused on bringing together scientists, clinicians and industry partners to expedite cancer immunotherapy research.

Ms. Griffith also currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Thrive Networks, an international non-profit organization, pioneering evidence-based programs and technologies in health, water and sanitation and education for underserved populations in Asia.

Prior to these positions, Ms. Griffith held a number of executive roles at public and private biotech companies, including GE Healthcare’s In Vitro Cancer Diagnostics business (Clarient Cancer Laboratories), Genelabs Technologies, CardioDx, Tethys BioSciences, and Axys Pharmaceuticals. She began her life sciences career at Cetus Corporation, where the Nobel prize-winning PCR technology was invented. She went on to direct the global PCR licensing programs (300+ licensees, $100M+ annual royalty revenue) as global head of law and licensing for Hoffmann La-Roche’s Molecular Diagnostic business.

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, diagnostic tests for the early detection and management of cancer, when it is most curable. OncoCyte has developed a proprietary liquid biopsy that can assess the immune system’s response to cancer at its earliest stages. The first application of this liquid biopsy is a blood test in development to aid in the diagnosis of lung cancer and reduce the need for risky and costly diagnostic procedures such as invasive lung biopsies.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the time to complete and the results of the Company’s ongoing CLIA Validation study, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. OncoCyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Media Contact

