Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8

/EIN News/ -- REHOVOT, Israel, and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX), (“Foamix”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing and commercializing proprietary topical therapies for dermatological conditions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, after the markets close. Foamix will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8.

Conference Call & Webcast Thursday, August 8th @ 8:30amET Toll Free: 855-327-6838 International: 604-235-2082 Conference ID: 10007347 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135538

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.foamix.com promptly after the conference call.

About Foamix

Foamix is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, innovative and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological therapy. Our leading clinical stage product candidates are FMX101, our novel minocycline foam being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, and FMX103, our novel minocycline foam being developed for the treatment of rosacea. We continue to pursue research & development of our proprietary, innovative topical technologies for the treatment of various skin conditions. We currently have development and license agreements relating to our technology with various pharmaceutical companies.

Contact : U.S. Investor Relations Ilan Hadar, CFO Michael Rice Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC +972-8-9316233 646-597-6979 ilan.hadar@foamixpharma.com mrice@lifesciadvisors.com



