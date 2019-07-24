WiSilica combines forces with EnOcean to add energy harvesting Easyfit controls to smart environment IoT platform

/EIN News/ -- LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiSilica, a pioneer in intelligent IoT solutions for smart environments, and EnOcean, world’s leading developer of energy harvesting wireless technology, announced a collaboration today to include EnOcean’s EasyFit Bluetooth® switches and sensors to WiSilica solutions. The easy to install, self-powered switches and sensors from EnOcean seamlessly work with WiSilica platform to endorse energy savings, efficiency, and maintenance-free operation.



"Through this collaboration, our customers can leverage the benefits of self-powered switches and sensors to take a closer step towards smarter energy management. This also eliminates complex installation and maintenance processes," states Suresh Singamsetty, CEO, WiSilica. "Our expertise and customer success pathway promote smart, human-centric lighting and energy efficiency across spaces including hospitals, offices, cities, and more," he adds.

WiSilica's patented location aware IoT platform, ARIXA, seamlessly integrates hardware, middleware, cloud and application interfaces to power a wide range of business applications. Combined with their smart solutions, customers can now easily transform their traditional systems to a truly connected, automated and secure ecosystem for millions of devices.

WiSilica's goal with EnOcean is to integrate latest technology from two world-class players, so that customers get the most out of adopting smart solutions. "We envision a connected world with smart control solutions that optimize energy consumption and improve efficiency. The WiSilica-EnOcean partnership is anchored on this vision and keeps our customers at the winning edge of technology," says the CEO.

"The leading EnOcean energy harvesting technology enables huge quantities of distributed sensors in the IoT – all wireless, powered by their surrounding environment, and maintenance-free. Thus, self-powered sensors supply the raw data in real time required for intelligent control,” says Andreas Schneider, CEO of EnOcean. “We are delighted to partner with WiSilica in this field, a pioneer in Bluetooth-based smart IoT systems."

About WiSilica

WiSilica is a smart environment IoT platform and solutions provider that bridges objects, locations, and people in real time. ARIXA, WiSilica's location aware IoT platform provides complete cloud-to-device solutions for intelligent lighting and device controls (LUMOS) and real-time tracking (TRAK) in addition to integrated smart IoT solutions (ORION). The company also provides full-range product engineering essentials to OEMs developing new smart solutions (TURNKEY). WiSilica with its expanding partnerships with global tier1 companies, is committed to extend its leadership in human-centric lighting, energy, and space management solutions.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the developer of the patented energy harvesting wireless technology. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, the company produces and markets self-powered wireless sensor solutions for maintenance-free applications in the Internet of Things, which are used for building and industrial automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and outdoor environmental monitoring. The EnOcean products are based on miniaturized energy converters, energy-efficient electronics and reliable wireless technology for open wireless standards like EnOcean, Bluetooth® and Zigbee. Over 350 leading product manufacturers worldwide have been relying on EnOcean wireless modules for their system solutions for more than 15 years and have installed EnOcean-enabled products in one million buildings around the world.

For more information, please visit www.enocean.com.

Press Contacts:

Angelika Dester

EnOcean GmbH

T +49.89.67 34 689-57

M +49.160.97 82 85 61

angelika.dester@enocean.com

Media Contact:

Vivek Pramod

WiSilica Inc.

23282 Mill Creek Dr #340,

Laguna Hills,

CA 92653, USA

pr@wisilica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.