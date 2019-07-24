The World Market for Green Mining (2019-2024): Introduction of Electric Vehicles & Renewable Sources of Energy Present Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Mining Market by Mining Type (Surface and Underground), Technology (Power Reduction, Fuel and Maintenance Reduction, Toxicity Reduction, Emission Reduction, and Water Reduction), and Region (NA, SA, EU, APAC, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power reduction, fuel, and maintenance reduction, emission reduction, water conservation, and mining closure are the best practices that will foster the green mining practice during the forecast period. The mining industry is primarily driven by cost savings, and the mining companies are now beginning to adopt new and greener technologies.

The market size of green mining was USD 9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024.



Growing concern about the environment and climate changes and its effects on the mining industry are expected to drive the green mining market during the forecast period. The mining industry is a large consumer of energy and resources which position the industry in conflict with the government and local communities.

The costs of energy, especially the price of electricity has risen rapidly, and the dependable supply has been an alarming issue that the mining industry is trying to address. Mining companies are following a lot of practices in order to reduce energy consumption in their operations, minimize the use of water, and lower their carbon footprint.

The leading players of the green mining market are Rio Tinto (UK), Glencore (Switzerland), BHP Billiton (Australia), Vale S.A. (Australia), Shenhua Energy Company Limited (China), and Anglo American (UK).

The Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Green Mining Market

4.2 Green Mining Market, By Type

4.3 Green Mining Market, By Technology

4.4 APAC Green Mining Market, By Type and Country

4.5 Green Mining Market, By Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Concern About the Environment

5.2.1.2 Climate Change and Its Effects on the Mining Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Financing Green Mining Activities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Electric Vehicles and Renewable Sources of Energy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncontrolled and Illegal Mining Activities in Africa

6 Green Mining Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Underground Mining

6.2.1 Underground Mining Requires Complicated Machinery as It is Necessary to Consider Factors Such as Ground Conditions, Ore Body Geometry, and Limited Access Area.

6.3 Surface Mining

6.3.1 Surface Mining has Higher Productivity Than Underground Mining With A Lower Cost of Production

7 Green Mining Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Reduction

7.2.1 The Need for an Alternative Source of Energy Sources is Required as the Mining Companies have to Compete With Both Governments and Local Communities for These Scarce Resources

7.2.2 Comminution Efficiency

7.2.3 Hydrometallurgical Processes

7.3 Fuel and Maintenance Reduction

7.3.1 Mining Companies have Been Developing Various Models to Track This Activity to Estimate the Value of the Haulage Parameter So as to Reduce the Fuel Consumption

7.3.2 The Equipment Route Optimization

7.3.3 Fuel Additives

7.3.4 Natural Gas Conversion

7.3.5 Training Simulators

7.4 Emission Reduction

7.4.1 Mining Companies are Investing in Various Operational Activities in Order to Reduce the Amount of Emissions.

7.4.2 Dust Management

7.4.3 Carbon Sequestration

7.4.4 Interior Bioleaching

7.5 Water Reduction

7.5.1 The Mining Industry Produces Large Amounts of Highly Concentrated Which Depletes the Surface Water and Causes Pollution to the Local Waterbodies Present Near the Mine.

7.5.2 Amd Remediation

7.5.3 Wastewater Processing

7.5.4 Tailings Remediation

7.5.5 Desalination

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Interior Bioleaching

7.6.2 Bioremediation

8 Green Mining Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increased Focus of the US on Sustainable Practices is Expected to Drive the Market in the Country

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 The Need to Meet the Required Sustainability Criteria By the Government is Expected to Drive the Market

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 The Increasing Awareness to Decrease the Impact on the Environment

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Strong Legislation and Unified Federal Laws Against Protecting the Environment are Expected to Influence the Market Positively

8.3.2 Russia

8.3.2.1 Increase in Pollution Monitoring By Mining Companies and Increasing Adoption for Energy Efficient Process Will Drive the Green Mining Market in the Country

8.3.3 Poland

8.3.3.1 Increasing Government's Focus on Minimizing the Environmental Damage Caused Due to Mining Activities is Fostering the Green Mining Market

8.3.4 Turkey

8.3.4.1 Increasing Concern on Mine Safety and Environmental Protection are Expected to Drive Green Mining Activities

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Initiatives Taken By the Government to Recover the Coal Mine Methane and Ensure the Protection of Both the Environment and Natural Resources to Impact the Green Mining Market Positively

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.2.1 Australian Government Possesses All the Significant Geological Information Related to the Region, and This Activity is Aiding the Market Growth

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 The Government has Taken Effective Steps Against the Negative Impacts of Mining and This is Fueling the Green Mining Practices

8.4.4 Indonesia

8.4.4.1 The Global Awareness Regarding the Importance to Reduce the Country's Dependency on Fossil Fuel and Focus on the Development of Renewable Energy Resources is Expected to Fuel the Demand for Green Mining Market

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.1.1 The Country is Taking A Number of Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Mining Practices, Hence Will Drive the Green Mining Market

8.5.2 Qatar

8.5.2.1 The Country is Actively Participating in Various Initiatives to Reduce the Environmental Impact Caused By the Mining Industry

8.5.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 The Country's Stringent Regulation on Environmental Protection is Expected to Drive the Market for Green Mining

8.6.2 Chile

8.6.2.1 The Increasing Efforts to Conserve Water and Energy in the Mining Industry is Driving Various Green Mining Activities

8.6.3 Colombia

8.6.3.1 The Active Participation of the Government to Conserve the Environment is Likely to Drive the Market in the Country

9 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, SWOT Analysis)

9.1 Glencore

9.2 Rio Tinto

9.3 Vale S.A.

9.4 BHP Billiton

9.5 Tata Steel

9.6 Anglo American

9.7 Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited

9.8 Dundee Precious Metals

9.9 Liebherr

9.10 Other Players

9.10.1 Saudi Arabian Mining Corporation

9.10.2 Sany

9.10.3 Doosan Infracore

9.10.4 Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.

