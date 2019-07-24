Food Antioxidants Market Share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Food Antioxidants Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Natural and Synthetic), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Nuts & Seeds, Oils & Petroleum, Spices and Herbs and others), Application (Fats & Oils, Processed Foods, Beverages, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry and others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Market Overview

The need to increase the shelf life of food products is spurring the market growth of food antioxidants greatly. Reports that review the food, beverage and nutrition industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market development and opportunities. The market is estimated to list an incremental CAGR in the upcoming period.

The intensifying demand for clean label products is anticipated to positively enhance the growth of natural food antioxidants during the forecast period. Furthermore, the preference of customers towards the use of ready to eat food options particularly in the food and beverage industry is likely to create an optimistic growth outlook for the food antioxidant market in the upcoming years.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

The central contenders profiled in the Food Antioxidants Market globally are BASF SE (Germany), Frutarom Ltd. (Israel), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland (the U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (the U.S.), Cargill Inc. (the U.S.) and Kemin Industries, Inc (the U.S.) to name a few.

The enhancement of production facilities is expected to motivate the market’s progress. The trade liberalization in the market and technological developments are expected to encourage the development of the market in the approaching years. The level of competitiveness of the environment in the market is expected to be reasonable as there is ample scope for progress. The market is anticipated to display positive signs for market growth in the approaching period. The demographic changes are expected to show a positive effect on the progress of the market. The leverage created by the companies by deploying marketing strategies and activities is further enhancing the expansion of the market. The surge in e-commerce activities is expected to motivate the market in the upcoming years. The fiscal policies that are in effect in the market are expected to lead to a robust pace of development.

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the Food Antioxidants Market is carried out based on type, source, application, and region. Based on type, the food antioxidant market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Among these, the synthetic antioxidants segment occupies a chief share in the market because of the reduced cost and the high production capacity. Based on the source, the food antioxidant market is segmented into oils & petroleum, nuts & seeds, fruits & vegetables, spices & herbs, and others. The oils & petroleum segment occupies a key share in the market because of the extensive range of use and easiness of availability. Based on application, the Food Antioxidants Market is segmented into processed foods, fats & oils, bakery & confectionery, beverages, meat & poultry, and others. Among these segments, the meat & poultry segment controls a key share of the market because of high degradation of these products, which has amplified the market for the use of food antioxidants. Based on the regions, the food antioxidant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the food antioxidants market consists of regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among these regions studied, the Asia Pacific region is likely to hold on to its authority through the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The rising consumer consciousness and regulatory laws are one of the noteworthy reasons for the intensifying growth of the application of natural food antioxidants-based products in the Asia Pacific regional market. Though, the North American region is expected to observe the highest growth in the food antioxidants market for the course of the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

