APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Approved to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets Under the Symbol ALDS

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that its shares have been approved to be quoted on the Over-the-Counter Market (OTC) and will trade under the symbol "ALDS”.



“We are very pleased to have been approved for listing and trading on the OTC Markets,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife. “We’re excited about the future of APPlife, our current portfolio of existing projects and incubating future applications. The Company’s mission is to grow revenue and create shareholder value by investing in and building e-commerce and cloud-based businesses with intelligent solutions that make life and business, more efficient,” added Reid.

Our focus now is on strategically and intelligently executing our business model with the goal of creating a sustainable, growing and profitable organization. We look forward to reporting corporate developments and updates as we are able,” added Reid.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Contact Information:

APPLife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPLife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.



