Capital Bancorp Reports 20% Growth in Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $4.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, net income was $3.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and net income was $3.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.39% and return on average equity was 13.23% for the second quarter of 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the return on average assets was 1.22% and return on average equity was 11.39%. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the return on average assets was 1.22% and the return on average equity was 14.77%. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income grew 20% from $6.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share during 2018 to $7.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share.

2019 Second Quarter Highlights

Strong Quality Earnings - Net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased 21% to $4.0 million compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.29, compared to $0.24 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Return on average assets was 1.39%, an increase of 17 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. Return on average equity was 13.23% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 11.39% for the previous quarter.





- Net income for the second quarter of 2019 increased 21% to $4.0 million compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.29, compared to $0.24 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Return on average assets was 1.39%, an increase of 17 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. Return on average equity was 13.23% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 11.39% for the previous quarter. Robust Asset Growth - Total assets increased $110.4 million, or 10%, to $1.2 billion during the second quarter 2019, and grew 12% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was fueled by loan growth and funded by deposit growth. For the quarter ending June 30, 2019, total loans increased $48.4 million, or 5% to $1.06 billion compared to $1.01 billion at March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $69.3 million, or 7%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $967.7 million at March 31, 2019.





- Total assets increased $110.4 million, or 10%, to $1.2 billion during the second quarter 2019, and grew 12% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was fueled by loan growth and funded by deposit growth. For the quarter ending June 30, 2019, total loans increased $48.4 million, or 5% to $1.06 billion compared to $1.01 billion at March 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $69.3 million, or 7%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $967.7 million at March 31, 2019. Continued Loan Growth - Loans improved year over year with growth of $135.5 million, or 15% compared to $920.8 million at June 30, 2018. Average loan balances have increased 13% year over year, with the largest growth from residential real estate and commercial loans.





Loans improved year over year with growth of $135.5 million, or 15% compared to $920.8 million at June 30, 2018. Average loan balances have increased 13% year over year, with the largest growth from residential real estate and commercial loans. Strong Core Deposit Growth and Deposit Mix - The Company continues to execute on its strategic initiative to improve the deposit portfolio mix from wholesale time deposits to noninterest bearing deposits. Accordingly, at June 30, 2019, noninterest bearing deposits increased by $37.2 million, or 31% annualized, compared to December 31, 2018. The growth was partially driven by an increase in OpenSky ® deposits of $13.7 million, or 23% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 18% to $279.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $237.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.





- The Company continues to execute on its strategic initiative to improve the deposit portfolio mix from wholesale time deposits to noninterest bearing deposits. Accordingly, at June 30, 2019, noninterest bearing deposits increased by $37.2 million, or 31% annualized, compared to December 31, 2018. The growth was partially driven by an increase in OpenSky deposits of $13.7 million, or 23% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 18% to $279.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $237.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Improving Net Interest Margin Excluding Credit Cards - Excluding credit card loans, the net interest margin increased for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 4.37% from 4.30% in the prior quarter, and also increased from 4.29% in the same quarter in the prior year. Overall, the net interest margin improved 33 basis points to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter, and increased 26 basis points from 5.53% in the same quarter of the previous year. The quarter over quarter increase this year was due to the increase in loan volume, yields and late fees on the credit card portfolio. The cost of deposits declined 2 basis points to 1.36% compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to the change in mix from time deposits to noninterest bearing accounts.





Excluding credit card loans, the net interest margin increased for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 4.37% from 4.30% in the prior quarter, and also increased from 4.29% in the same quarter in the prior year. Overall, the net interest margin improved 33 basis points to 5.79% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter, and increased 26 basis points from 5.53% in the same quarter of the previous year. The quarter over quarter increase this year was due to the increase in loan volume, yields and late fees on the credit card portfolio. The cost of deposits declined 2 basis points to 1.36% compared to the first quarter of 2019 due to the change in mix from time deposits to noninterest bearing accounts. Record Credit Card Issuances - OpenSky ® credit card issuances exceeded our expectations and set a quarterly high for the second consecutive time this year. During the quarter, new originations totaled 36.7 thousand compared to 35.1 thousand in the prior quarter, and 21.5 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. By taking advantage of our enhanced customer application and improved mobile servicing functionality, total open customer accounts increased by approximately 45,000, or 27%, from June 30, 2018, and exceeded 210,000 at June 30, 2019.





OpenSky credit card issuances exceeded our expectations and set a quarterly high for the second consecutive time this year. During the quarter, new originations totaled 36.7 thousand compared to 35.1 thousand in the prior quarter, and 21.5 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. By taking advantage of our enhanced customer application and improved mobile servicing functionality, total open customer accounts increased by approximately 45,000, or 27%, from June 30, 2018, and exceeded 210,000 at June 30, 2019. Profitable Mortgage Business - Capital Bank Home Loans ("CBHL"), formerly Church Street Mortgage, the Bank's residential mortgage banking division, increased the number of loans originated by 67% compared to the previous quarter, and continued to contribute to the Company's results of operations for the quarter with higher margins from the previous quarter.





Capital Bank Home Loans ("CBHL"), formerly Church Street Mortgage, the Bank's residential mortgage banking division, increased the number of loans originated by 67% compared to the previous quarter, and continued to contribute to the Company's results of operations for the quarter with higher margins from the previous quarter. Strong Asset Quality - Asset quality measures remain sound. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.57% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2019, and increased 22 basis points from 0.35% at June 30, 2018. The increase from the previous year is attributable to a single borrower relationship totaling $2.1 million that is well secured, on which no impairment is expected. As such, there have been no losses related to the increase in non-performing assets. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $192 thousand, a decrease from $731 thousand for the same period last year.

"During the second quarter, we showed continued progress on our solutions and technology enabled strategy. Strong growth of commercial loans and deposits emerged as our new sales teams began to deliver results. The bank was also able to capitalize on a strong housing market and to utilize our direct marketing efforts to post good mortgage and card volume. We see continued opportunity to capitalize on market disruption and to recruit talent while keeping a close eye on credit risk and risk adjusted returns," said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bancorp.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL

HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended 2nd Quarter Six Months Ended YTD June 30, 2019 - 2018 June 30, 2019 - 2018 (in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 20,289 $ 16,767 21.0 % $ 38,607 $ 33,431 15.5 % Interest expense 3,758 2,645 42.1 % 7,332 4,924 48.9 % Net interest income 16,531 14,122 17.1 % 31,275 28,507 9.7 % Provision for loan losses 677 630 7.5 % 798 1,145 (30.3 )% Noninterest income 5,927 4,339 36.6 % 10,019 8,417 19.0 % Noninterest expense 16,210 13,528 19.8 % 30,540 27,128 12.6 % Income before income taxes 5,571 4,303 29.5 % 9,956 8,651 15.1 % Income tax expense 1,548 1,158 33.7 % 2,614 2,516 3.9 % Net income $ 4,023 $ 3,145 27.9 % $ 7,342 $ 6,135 19.7 % Weighted average common shares - Basic(1) 13,719 11,611 18.2 % 13,708 11,587 18.3 % Weighted average common shares - Diluted(1) 13,914 11,995 16.0 % 13,888 11,986 15.9 % Earnings - Basic(1) $ 0.30 $ 0.27 11.1 % $ 0.54 $ 0.53 1.9 % Earnings - Diluted(1) $ 0.29 $ 0.26 11.5 % $ 0.53 $ 0.51 3.9 % Return on average assets 1.39 % 1.22 % 13.9 % 1.30 % 1.20 % 8.3 % Return on average equity 13.23 % 14.77 % (10.4 )% 12.33 % 14.92 % (17.4 )%

(1) Gives effect to a four-for-one common stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.

Quarter Ended 2nd Quarter Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

vs. 2018 March 31, December 31, September 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 1,234,157 $ 1,067,786 15.6 % $ 1,123,752 $ 1,105,058 $ 1,072,905 Investment securities 39,157 49,799 (21.4 )% 46,080 46,932 48,067 Mortgage loans held for sale 47,744 21,370 123.4 % 21,630 18,526 21,373 Loans(1) 1,056,290 920,783 14.7 % 1,007,928 1,000,268 955,412 Allowance for loan losses 11,913 10,447 14.0 % 11,347 11,308 10,892 Deposits 1,037,004 938,364 10.5 % 967,722 955,240 911,116 Borrowings and repurchase agreements 38,889 14,445 169.2 % 3,010 7,332 28,239 Subordinated debentures 15,409 15,378 0.2 % 15,401 15,393 15,386 Total stockholders' equity 123,118 86,994 41.5 % 118,550 114,564 106,657 Tangible common equity 123,118 86,994 41.5 % 118,550 114,564 106,657 Common shares outstanding 13,719 11,661 17.6 % 13,713 13,672 13,191 Tangible book value per share $ 8.97 $ 7.46 20.2 % $ 8.65 $ 8.38 $ 8.09

(1) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

Operating Results - three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to three months ended June 30, 2018

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 17%, to $16.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin increased 26 basis points to 5.79% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from 5.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, our average interest-earning assets increased by $121.3 million, or 12%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, and the average yield on our interest-earning assets increased by 54 basis points. In comparison, our average interest-bearing liabilities increased $53.8 million, or 7%, from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019, with the respective average rate increasing by 48 basis points.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $677 thousand, compared to $630 thousand during the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $111 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2018 were $341 thousand, or 0.16% of average loans, annualized.

Noninterest income increased by $1.6 million, or 37% from $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 to $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, due largely to mortgage banking revenue. Noninterest expense was $16.2 million and $13.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense was driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits, which include commissions paid on mortgage originations, data processing expenses, advertising, and other operating expenses.

Operating Results - six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to six months ended June 30, 2018

Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 10%, to $31.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 5.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from 5.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our average interest-earning assets had increased by $104.6 million, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, and the average yield on our interest-earning assets increased by 31 basis points. In comparison, our average interest-bearing liabilities increased $35.3 million from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019, with the respective average rate increasing by 58 basis points.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $798 thousand, compared to $1.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $192 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans, annualized. Net charge-offs for the same period in 2018 were $731 thousand, or 0.16% of average loans, annualized.

Noninterest income increased by $1.6 million, or 19% from $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, due largely to mortgage banking revenue. Noninterest expense was $30.5 million and $27.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense was driven primarily by increases in salaries and benefits, which include commissions paid on mortgage originations, advertising and other expenses.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $1.2 billion, up 15.6% as compared to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018. Gross loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, were $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $920.8 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of 15%. Deposits were $1.0 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 11%, as compared to $938.4 million at June 30, 2018.

Our allowance for loan losses was $11.9 million, or 1.13% of loans, at June 30, 2019, which provided approximately 174% coverage of nonperforming loans at such date, compared to $10.4 million, or 1.13% of loans, and approximately 321% coverage of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $7.0 million, or 0.57% of total assets, as of June 30, 2019. Comparatively, nonperforming assets were $3.7 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at June 30, 2018. Of the $7.0 million in total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2019, nonperforming loans represented $6.8 million and other real estate owned totaled $149 thousand. Included in nonperforming loans are troubled debt restructurings of $473 thousand, and one borrower relationship totaling $2.1 million that is well secured, on which no impairment is expected.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $123.1 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $87.0 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was due to increased earnings and net proceeds from the Company's initial public offering on September 28, 2018 of approximately $19.8 million. As of June 30, 2019, the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 19,804 $ 16,232 $ 37,648 $ 32,500 Investment securities available for sale 234 276 492 515 Federal funds sold and other 251 259 467 416 Total interest income 20,289 16,767 38,607 33,431 Interest expense Deposits 3,195 2,309 6,438 4,259 Borrowed funds 563 336 894 665 Total interest expense 3,758 2,645 7,332 4,924 Net interest income 16,531 14,122 31,275 28,507 Provision for loan losses 677 630 798 1,145 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,854 13,492 30,477 27,362 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 138 117 236 242 Credit card fees 1,970 1,562 3,462 3,017 Mortgage banking revenue 3,715 2,499 6,091 4,928 Gain(loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale 26 1 26 (2 ) Other fees and charges 78 160 204 232 Total noninterest income 5,927 4,339 10,019 8,417 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 8,111 6,211 14,898 12,512 Occupancy and equipment 1,102 1,088 2,196 2,171 Professional fees 609 471 1,228 845 Data processing 3,716 3,540 7,029 7,222 Advertising 531 331 973 755 Loan processing 340 348 645 609 Other real estate expenses, net 28 7 50 31 Other operating 1,773 1,532 3,521 2,983 Total noninterest expenses 16,210 13,528 30,540 27,128 Income before income taxes 5,571 4,303 9,956 8,651 Income tax expense 1,548 1,158 2,614 2,516 Net income $ 4,023 $ 3,145 $ 7,342 $ 6,135





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,253 $ 10,431 Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions 65,284 22,007 Federal funds sold 1,991 2,285 Total cash and cash equivalents 79,528 34,723 Investment securities available for sale 39,157 46,932 Restricted investments 4,137 2,503 Loans held for sale 47,744 18,526 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,913 and $11,308 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,044,377 988,960 Premises and equipment, net 7,202 2,975 Accrued interest receivable 4,649 4,462 Deferred income taxes 3,504 3,654 Foreclosed real estate 149 142 Prepaid income taxes 268 90 Other assets 3,442 2,091 Total assets $ 1,234,157 $ 1,105,058 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 279,484 $ 242,259 Interest bearing 757,520 712,981 Total deposits 1,037,004 955,240 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — 3,332 Federal funds purchased — 2,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38,889 2,000 Other borrowed funds 15,409 15,393 Accrued interest payable 2,039 1,565 Other liabilities 17,698 10,964 Total liabilities 1,111,039 990,494 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized: 13,718,665 and 13,672,479 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 137 137 Additional paid-in capital 50,071 49,321 Retained earnings 72,940 65,701 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30 ) (595 ) Total stockholders' equity 123,118 114,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,234,157 $ 1,105,058

The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 38,573 $ 210 2.19 % $ 48,682 $ 219 1.80 % Federal funds sold 2,111 — 0.00 % 1,483 6 1.62 % Investment securities 42,031 234 2.23 % 50,739 276 2.18 % Restricted stock 4,428 41 3.75 % 2,553 35 5.50 % Loans held for sale 34,635 681 7.88 % 17,217 397 9.25 % Loans(2)(3) 1,024,306 19,123 7.49 % 904,149 15,835 7.02 % Total interest earning assets 1,146,084 20,289 7.10 % 1,024,823 16,768 6.56 % Noninterest earning assets 17,233 11,179 Total assets $ 1,163,317 $ 1,036,002 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Now accounts $ 96,702 89 0.37 % $ 76,770 53 0.28 % Savings 3,577 3 0.35 % 3,602 3 0.33 % Money market accounts 333,248 1,434 1.73 % 286,836 931 1.30 % Time deposits 277,402 1,669 2.41 % 323,840 1,323 1.64 % Borrowed funds 63,083 563 3.58 % 29,129 336 4.63 % Total interest bearing liabilities 774,012 3,758 1.95 % 720,177 2,646 1.47 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 15,963 8,499 Noninterest bearing deposits 251,408 221,896 Stockholders’ equity 121,934 85,430 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,163,317 $ 1,036,002 Net interest spread(4) 5.15 % 5.09 % Net interest income $ 16,531 $ 14,122 Net interest margin(5) 5.79 % 5.53 % Net interest margin excluding credit cards 4.37 % 4.29 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(4) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits $ 34,879 $ 374 2.16 % $ 45,435 $ 338 1.50 % Federal funds sold 1,869 1 0.06 % 1,644 12 1.50 % Investment securities 44,259 492 2.24 % 51,917 514 2.00 % Restricted stock 3,588 92 5.17 % 2,528 67 5.35 % Loans held for sale 24,519 1,032 8.49 % 17,729 771 8.77 % Loans(2)(3) 1,011,971 36,616 7.30 % 897,193 31,729 7.13 % Total interest earning assets 1,121,085 38,607 6.94 % 1,016,446 33,431 6.63 % Noninterest earning assets 14,712 10,324 Total assets $ 1,135,797 $ 1,026,770 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Now accounts $ 87,416 167 0.38 % $ 72,252 99 0.28 % Savings 3,460 6 0.35 % 3,501 4 0.26 % Money market accounts 325,173 2,748 1.70 % 294,305 1,706 1.17 % Time deposits 298,805 3,517 2.37 % 323,124 2,450 1.53 % Borrowed funds 44,603 894 4.04 % 31,005 665 4.32 % Total interest bearing liabilities 759,457 7,332 1.95 % 724,187 4,924 1.37 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing liabilities 13,856 9,558 Noninterest bearing deposits 242,443 210,081 Stockholders’ equity 120,041 82,944 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,135,797 $ 1,026,770 Net interest spread(4) 4.99 % 5.26 % Net interest income $ 31,275 $ 28,507 Net interest margin(5) 5.63 % 5.66 % Net interest margin excluding credit cards 4.34 % 4.27 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(4) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Earnings: Net income $ 4,023 $ 3,319 $ 3,486 $ 3,147 $ 3,145 Earnings per common share, diluted(1)(2) 0.29 0.24 0.25 0.26 0.26 Net interest margin 5.79 % 5.46 % 5.46 % 5.56 % 5.53 % Net interest margin, excluding credit cards 4.37 % 4.30 % 4.28 % 4.26 % 4.29 % Return on average assets(1) 1.39 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.19 % 1.22 % Return on average equity(1) 13.23 % 11.39 % 12.26 % 13.69 % 14.77 % Efficiency ratio 72.18 % 76.08 % 71.34 % 74.20 % 73.64 % Balance Sheet: Loans(3) $ 1,056,290 $ 1,007,928 $ 1,000,268 $ 955,412 $ 920,783 Deposits 1,037,004 967,722 955,240 911,116 938,364 Total assets 1,234,157 1,123,752 1,105,058 1,072,905 1,067,786 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 % 0.63 % 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.35 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.69 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.35 % Net charge-offs to average loans (YTD annualized) 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 174.05 % 162.52 % 241.72 % 257.83 % 320.78 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio 11.91 % 12.23 % 12.25 % 12.36 % 12.34 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 10.65 % 10.98 % 11.00 % 11.11 % 11.09 % Leverage ratio 8.91 % 9.05 % 9.06 % 9.01 % 8.91 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.65 % 10.98 % 11.00 % 11.11 % 11.09 % Tangible common equity 8.40 % 8.93 % 8.89 % 8.72 % 8.58 % Composition of Loans: Residential real estate $ 426,887 $ 421,346 $ 407,844 $ 388,141 $ 366,465 Commercial real estate 297,891 277,905 278,691 276,726 271,800 Construction real estate 169,225 157,338 157,586 144,012 149,192 Commercial and industrial 124,436 120,191 122,264 113,473 101,752 Credit card 40,141 32,359 34,673 33,821 32,522 Other 1,015 1,195 1,202 1,270 1,244 Composition of Deposits: Non interest bearing $ 279,484 $ 262,235 $ 242,259 $ 234,094 $ 237,361 Interest bearing demand 129,199 85,969 85,747 66,170 88,077 Savings 3,572 3,595 2,866 4,597 3,902 Time Deposits 277,048 295,809 335,471 330,423 333,083 Money Markets 347,701 320,114 288,897 275,832 275,941 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 134,409 $ 74,128 $ 70,826 $ 81,665 $ 95,570 Proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains 105,418 71,693 73,883 81,029 92,195 Gain on sale of loans 3,715 2,375 2,097 2,451 2,500 Purchase volume as a % of originations 79.07 % 78.42 % 86.72 % 92.72 % 85.09 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4) 3.40 % 3.21 % 2.76 % 2.94 % 2.64 % OpenSky Credit Card Portfolio Metrics: Total active customer accounts 211,408 187,423 169,981 170,160 166,661 Total loans $ 40,141 $ 32,359 $ 34,673 $ 33,821 $ 32,522 Total deposits at the Bank $ 73,666 $ 65,808 $ 59,954 $ 59,978 $ 58,951

(1) Annualized.

(2) Gives effect to a four-for-one common stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.

(3) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

(4) Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by the sum of gain on sale of loans and proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com



