goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today will hold a conference call with shareholders, analysts, and portfolio managers on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A Press Release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Time: 11:00am EST

Dial-in: US/Canada toll-free 1-866-219-5269 / International 1-703-736-7431

Passcode: 1945329 please dial in the passcode, followed by # to enter the call

Webcast: http://investors.goeasy.com/

Media are invited to listen to the call by telephone or through the webcast. For questions, media may contact Jason Mullins, President & CEO at 905-272-2788.

After the conference call, a recording will be available until August 22, 2019 by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode number 1945329.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. offers leasing and lending services in the alternative financial services market and provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lending business that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday loans. easyfinancial offers a range of unsecured and secured personal instalment loans supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through an omni channel model that includes over 400 stores and branches across Canada and digital eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788

David Ingram

Executive Chairman of the Board

(905) 272-2788



