Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on universal pharmacare coming Thursday, July 25

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Quebec, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 25, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on pharmacare in Quebec.



Lessons from the Quebec Universal Prescription Drug Insurance Program spotlights how Quebec’s public-private pharmacare model provides universal drug coverage in the province, and how it differs from the single-payer government-run national pharmacare program proposed earlier this year by a panel appointed by the Trudeau government.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on July 25.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Yanick Labrie, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Associate Director, Communications

Fraser Institute

Tel: (604) 688-0221 ext. 589

E-mail: bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.