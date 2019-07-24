Powerbridge Technologies Launches Big Data Risk Monitoring Platform at Nanning Customs

/EIN News/ --



Facilitates Trade with Neighboring Southeastern Asian Countries at Strategic Nanning Belt & Road Gateway

Zhuhai, China, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced the launch of Powerbridge Big Data Risk Monitoring Platform at Nanning Customs as an integral part of its Smart Customs Initiatives. Nanning serves as a strategic Belt & Road gateway along China’s southwestern border, facilitating cross-border trade across 26 ports and marketplaces along 497 miles with neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

As an important component of the Company’s global trade “smart” technology solutions and services, Powerbridge Big Data Risk Monitoring Platform allows the customs agency to effectively and efficiently monitor and manage, in real time, a multitude of complex regulatory and operational risks relating to cross-border customs declarations. The platform is supported by the Company’s latest proprietary technologies and applications in big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Ban Lor, CEO of Powerbridge Technologies, stated: “We are pleased that our big data platform is now successfully launched at Nanning Customs. The platform significantly enhances the level of risk control and prevention, a challenge faced by many customs agencies today, in real time. We are aggressively bringing this product across China to help customs authorities effectively manage their regulatory and operational risk control. We believe our series of smart big data solutions will be a significant contributor to our continued revenue growth.”

About Powerbridge

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. is a provider of software applications and technology solutions and services to corporate and government customers primarily located in China. Founded in 1997, Powerbridge pioneered global trade software applications with a vision to make global trade operations easier for customers. Since inception, Powerbridge has continued to innovate and deliver solutions and services to address the changing needs of thousands of customers. Powerbridge’s mission is to make global trade easier by empowering all players in the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.powerbridge.com/en

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

