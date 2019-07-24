Steven B. Morris Joins Hill International as the Firm’s New Aviation Sector Leader

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that Steven M. Morris, AIA, ASCE, AAAE, ACI, has joined the firm as its Aviation Sector Leader. In this new role, Mr. Morris will help to grow Hill’s already strong aviation practice with both new and existing clients.



Mr. Morris has more than 30 years of experience in global practice building and management, business development, professional consulting, enterprise and commercial management, program and construction management, strategic and sustainable planning-design-engineering management, client and government relations, operations management, project finance and due diligence, project assessment and management, and project controls for both commercial and public works aviation programs.

Most recently, Mr. Morris was Global Vice President Aviation and led the Jacobs global Aviation practice, overseeing more than 1,500 professionals on a variety of airport assignments, including public-private partnerships. Mr. Morris also served on Jacobs’ corporate executive management teams. Prior to Jacobs, Mr. Morris was President and CEO of Morris Airport Consulting, Inc. This firm provided services on programs in excess of US$5 billion in construction value.

Mr. Morris has also served as a Corporate Officer and Senior Vice President for worldwide design and program management firms, providing practice management/development, marketing, and business development. Highlights of his career include helping to deliver airport programs and projects in Denver, Lisbon, Dublin, Heathrow, Gatwick, Guam, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Portland, Hong Kong, Doha, Mexico City, and Dubai. In total, Mr. Morris has marketed, planned, designed, managed development, and supported aviation programs with a combined construction value worth over US$400 billion.

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali said of Mr. Morris, “We are excited to bring a professional of Steven’s caliber to Hill. With our focus in the aviation sector, Steve’s leadership and expertise will help Hill deliver existing assignments and secure new wins at airports around the world.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

