Registration Has Opened for Two Workshops ahead of SMi’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector Conference

9th Annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

SMi Group reports: Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector will hold two pre-conference workshops on 19th November in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 9th annual Social Media in the Defence & Military Sector is set to commence on 20th – 21st November in London. With an agenda full of comprehensive briefings from military and industry specialists involved in tactical military operations, strategic communications, defence marketing, recruitment and more, this edition is expected to be the best yet.This year, two insightful pre-conference workshops focusing on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Digital Transformation will be taking place on Tuesday 19th November. Workshop A , Audience Engagement Through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality, will be led by Pat O’Connor, Managing Director, VRAI.Workshop Overview:Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are providing new ways to engage audiences in a deep and meaningful way. VR can transport the audience to remote environments and experience events that they could only have previously imagined. AR can enhance the physical world around them and allow interaction that was previously impossible.The research around Generation Z (those born between 1995 & 2005) has clearly shown that they seek experiences over material goods. This generation of potential recruits will no longer accept traditional 2D brochures and videos, they expect to have the opportunity to experience life in your organisation before they ever decide to join.Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat now encourage the use of AR, 360 video and VR content, therefore, professional communicators must be aware of this new technology and how best to use it.Regardless of the medium, the best content stands out and ‘content is king’. Learn how to utilise VR & AR content and where it can fit into your communication strategy.The brochure, with the full conference and workshop agenda, is available to download online at: www.militarysocialmedia.com/ein3 Workshop B , Digital Transformation in Government Communications, will be led by Steven Mehringer, Digital Transformation, SME.Workshop Overview:The continual evolution of the global information environment requires all international organisations and governments to embrace communications change. In this workshop Steven will focus on the best practices for effective communications, how international entities are managing their digital transformations and the future of communications that must be prepared for including AI, DeepFakes technology, virtual reality and more, in an increasingly complicated communications landscape.For those who would like to attend the conference on the 20th and 21st November, a saving of £100 is available for bookings placed before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at www.militarysocialmedia.com/ein3 Social Media in the Defence and Military SectorConference: 20th – 21st November 2019Workshops: 19th November 2019London, UKIf you would like to showcase your solutions to key decision makers within the industry, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate and group booking enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



