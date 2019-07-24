PATTISON Outdoor Wins Advertising Contract to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Passenger Terminal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s largest Out-of-Home provider and the leader in Canadian airport advertising is proud to announce it has been awarded a multi-year advertising program with Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners (Nieuport Aviation), owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada’s ninth busiest airport welcoming more than 2.8 million passengers annually. The agreement is effective September 1, 2019.



“We are very excited about this new partnership which adds The Billy Bishop Toronto City passenger terminal to our portfolio of airport concessions across the country,” says Brian Rodkin, Vice President and General Manager of PATTISON Outdoor. “It is a strategic investment in our offering to advertisers, providing them the unique opportunity to scale their share-of-voice across all 15 of PATTISON’s airports.”



“After a rigorous competitive process, we are pleased to have an organization with the experience, professionalism and reach of PATTISON Outdoor as our new Out-of-Home advertising partner in the terminal,” says Jason Attard, Commercial Director for Nieuport Aviation. “We have invested heavily in providing a world-class passenger experience with the recent completion of a $50 million terminal upgrade. Ongoing improvements will include a soon-to-be-installed state-of-the art digital advertising network to be operated by PATTISON Outdoor.”

Advertisers will benefit from PATTISON’s comprehensive range of Classic and Digital formats located throughout the passenger terminal, including opportunities for unique placements and dominations across the terminal’s check-in, security, domestic and transborder lounges and arrivals areas, with new digital displays launching in the fall of 2019.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising , a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

For more information contact:

Brian Rodkin

Vice President and General Manager,

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

416.425.6002 ext. 243

brianr@imaoutdoor.com

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation , owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, works closely with the airport community including airport owner PortsToronto to deliver an exceptional passenger experience and to sustain our position as a world-class regional airport. To help provide a seamless travel experience for the 2.8 million annual passengers, Nieuport delivers daily terminal operations and a complimentary bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto. Nieuport is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which are core infrastructure investors representing investments on behalf of millions of Ontario and Canadian families.



About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines’ networks, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto’s economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards, including being named one of the top airports globally and in North America in both the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards and Skytrax World Airport Awards. Billy Bishop Airport has also been ranked as the fourth Best International Airport by Condé Nast Traveler and has ranked top ten on Private Fly’s list for Most Scenic Airport Approaches in the world for five consecutive years.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e644ce4a-d0bf-44ee-b3d5-0d025a15459b

PATTISON Launches Advertising at the Passenger Terminal of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Canada’s Out-of-Home leader, PATTISON Outdoor expands its national airport portfolio with the addition of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. (Pictured left to right: Nieuport Commercial Director, Jason Attard; PATTISON Outdoor Vice President & General Manager, Brian Rodkin; and Nieuport CEO, Neil Pakey at the Passenger Terminal of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.