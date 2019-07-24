Auto-follow, what else? Here is the complete analysis report of Airwheel SR5 following suitcase

smart luggage(suitcase) airwheel sr5 following luggage airwheel sr5 Following Suitcase

Airwheel SR5 is a smart suitcase that can automatically follow rider to reduce travel burden.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Operation

Want to open the automatic follow mode of the Airwheel SR5, the operation is super easy, just need to open the power, and wear the bracelet equipped with the suitcase, press the designated button on the bracelet to open the follow mode, SR5 self-driving luggage can flexibly follow behind and the speed ranges from 2km/h to 6km/h, which is similar to the walking speed of people.

2. Intelligent obstacle avoidance

The SR5 following suitcase is equipped with an ultrasonic detection probe that constantly detects the surrounding environment during operation, dynamically plans the following path, and automatically decelerates and avoids detours when encountering obstacles.

3. Over-distance alarm

In the following state, Airwheel SE3 smart riding suitcase will always maintain a safe distance for the user. Once it exceeds the safe distance of 3M, it will send a vibration warning on the specially developed mobile phone APP (can be downloaded and installed directly on the official website) and the wristband to remind you too.

4. Reasonable partition and cover opening method

The 32L large-capacity internal space has a reasonable partition. In addition to clothing, notebooks, pens, folders, wallets and other small items can also be quickly accessed. At the same time, the cover adopts a special 90° opening method, and it is also extremely convenient to take the items of the outer compartment during the movement.

5. Removable battery with USB port

In order to facilitate the boarding and security check, the battery pack adopts a design that can be dismantled by hand. If you carry a spare battery pack, you can easily double the SR5 intelligent self-driving suitcase’s range. With this USB port, you can charge your mobile phone anytime and anywhere, avoiding all kinds of troubles.

6. Fingerprint lock and TSA password lock

The Following Suitcase intelligent auto-following luggage not only uses the global TSA customs code lock, but also allows the baggage to be safely cleared. It is also designed with a fingerprint lock to quickly identify and unlock.

The Airwheel SR5 is a smart suitcase that follows you...SELF-DRIVING LUGGAGE!?



