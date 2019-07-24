Architectural Engineering and Construction Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Guy Reports’ (WGR’s) recent report on the Architectural Engineering and Construction market has revealed great that the said market can traverse several limitations and acquire extraordinary growth rate during the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The report is the result of an extensive study conducted by analysts of the highest caliber. Their adept hands and sound knowledge regarding the market have helped the report achieve a different level altogether. The report is founded upon factors and figures that have been collected for a volume-wise and value-wise analysis. On the other hand, the comprehensive study has market dynamics, various projections, demographic changes, historic details, and others. The top-notch players have also launched several tactical moves to inspire a holistic growth for the market and their intent to have their places well-cemented in the Architectural Engineering and Construction market is also gaining much. The report is also pointing towards the way the market is showing possibilities to move, which would ensure better analytical state of the current potential.
AEC solutions include both software and services used for the construction of large and complex residential, industrial, and commercial buildings. The solution includes features such as designing, building, operations, and management. The end-users of AEC solutions include architects, engineers, and contrac
tors. The adoption of AEC solutions is increasing because they help to reduce the capital and time spent on the construction of buildings. Also, factors such as government mandates and support to use AEC solutions in construction projects are driving the global AEC market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Architectural Engineering and Construction market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Architectural Engineering and Construction business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Architectural Engineering and Construction market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Architectural Engineering and Construction value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Designing
Building
Operations
Management
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Road
Rail
Port
Airport
Pipeline
Power
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Autodesk
AVEVA
Bentley Systems
Nemetschek
Trimble
4M
CYPE Ingenieros
Dassault Systemes
Innovaya
Integrated Environmental Solutions
Newforma
Virtual Build Technologies
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction by Players
4 Architectural Engineering and Construction by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
