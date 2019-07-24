Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Outlook to 2024 - Key Vendors are Ainsworth, Aristocrat, Everi, IGT, Incredible Technologies, Konami Holdings, PlayAGS, Scientific Games

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Gaming Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The casino gaming equipment market is expected to reach more than $9 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 6% during 2018-2024.



The growing demand for mass-market gaming equipment, the increasing number of live casinos, the high adoption of AR and VR in gambling, and increasing innovations in slot machines are some of the upcoming trends and opportunities that are contributing in the growth of casino gaming equipment market.



The demand for electronic gaming tables (EGT) has increased due to improved customer experience, immense popularity among millennials, and high-level of enjoyable gameplay. EGTs have witnessed increased adoption in the global casino gaming equipment market. The APAC region is emerging as a dynamic market, and global players are looking forward to boosting their distribution channels in the region.



With the growing demand for EGTs in casinos in the US, the market for EGTs is expected to grow during the forecast period. Thus, the augmented penetration of technology in the casino gaming equipment market is expected to increase the sale of electronic gaming tables in the coming years, and vendors are adopting innovative strategies to gain maximum market share.



The unprecedented growth of online gambling activities such as online casinos gaming and online betting has propelled the industry players to adopt new technologies to survive the competition. Thus, augmented reality and virtual reality have widely making inboards in the casino gaming equipment market.



The study considers the present scenario of the casino gaming equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2018 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the casino gaming equipment market.



The global casino gaming equipment market is highly concentrated with the presence of many local and international players in the market. The competition among these key players is intense especially in the US, Macau, and European countries.



Further, the gaming equipment market is showing tremendous growth owing to positive government regulations in many countries. The competition will be based on offerings, premises, slot machine types, and gaming type. Vendors are adopting new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth.



Key Vendors

Ainsworth

Aristocrat

Everi

IGT

Incredible Technologies

Konami Holdings

PlayAGS

Scientific Games

Other Prominent Vendors in the Casino Gaming Equipment Market

Abbiati Casino Equipment

Alfastreet

APEX Gaming

Aruze Gaming America

Bingotimes Digital Technology

BONO Gaming System

Cammegh

Casino Technology

Cole Kepro International

Eclipse Gaming

Euro Games Technology

DLV

FBM

GameCo

Gaming Partner International

Grand Vision Gaming

GTI (GiochiTecnologiciItaliani)

Inspired Entertainment

Interblock

Jackpot Digital

Magic Dreams

Merkur Gaming

Matsui Gaming Machine

Novomatic Group

Oritiz Gaming

Rye Park Gaming

Sega Sammy Creation

TABLESWIN

Taiwei Group

TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Zitro Games



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Growth in Gamification

7.3 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.3.1 Economic Development

7.3.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.3.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Demand for Mass-Market Gaming Equipment

8.1.2 Growing Number of Live Casinos

8.1.3 Growing Demand for Electronic Gaming Tables

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

8.2.2 Increasing Protectionist Directives and Measures

8.2.3 Low Internet Penetration Affecting Growth of Online Live Gambling

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Growing Adoption of AR and VR in Gambling

8.3.2 Growing Ethical Concerns

8.3.3 Innovations in Slot Machine Designs



9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Raw Materials and Component Suppliers

9.2.2 OEMs

9.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers

9.2.4 End-users



10 Market Landscape

10.1 Historical Data

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2.1 Outright Sales and Recurring Revenue

10.2.2 New/Expansionary and Replacement Market

10.3 Market by Classes of Gaming Machines

10.3.1 Class II: Video & Steppers

10.3.2 Class III: Videos and Steppers

10.4 Five Forces Analysis



11 Market By Product

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Casino Equipment Market Overview



12 Slot Machines

12.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipment)

12.3 Market by Sub-Products

12.4 Touch Screen Machine

12.5 Video Slot Machines

12.6 Multi-Slot Machines

12.7 Wild Play Machines

12.8 Single-Coin Machines

12.9 Other Slot Machines



13 Gaming Tables

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipment)

13.3 Market by Sub-Products

13.4 Baccarat Tables

13.5 Roulette Tables

13.6 Blackjack Tables

13.7 Craps/Sicbo Tables

13.8 Other Tables



14 Video Lottery Terminals

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipment)



15 Video Poker Machines

15.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Unit Shipment)

16 GAMING CHIPS

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Market by Geography



17 Other Supportive Gaming Equipment

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Market by Geography



18 Lottery Machine Market

18.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Global Lottery market Overview

18.3 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Market by Product Type

18.6 Lottery Machine Market (Outside Casinos)

18.7 Lottery Machine Market (inside Casinos)



