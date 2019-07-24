Track and Trace Solutions Market 2019 - Competition Landscape, Opportunity and Challenge, Growth Segments, Top Trends, And 2025 Outlook: Orbis Research

OrbisResearch.com has published “Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Reports 2019-2025” to its research database. The study gives you the in depth insights on market revenue (value), products, services and solutions, regions, types and applications.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In distribution and logistics of many types of products, track and trace or tracking and tracing, concerns a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Geographically, North America dominated the global healthcare track and trace solutions market in 2015. The large share of this region can be attributed to presence of developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada and growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities & pharmaceutical manufacturing and increasing investments by leading players and respective government agencies in the region.

There are companies adding new technology and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

Some major players catering to the track and trace solutions market are Axway; Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.; Optel Vision; TraceLink, Inc.; Adents International; Antares Vision srl; Siemens AG; Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH; ACG Worldwide; and Systech, Inc. There are various small and large manufacturers offering products for tracking and tracing applications, resulting in intense competition among vendors. The vendors are increasing their focus on strategic partnerships with their consumers and are collaborating with other vendors in the sector. Mergers and acquisitions is another major strategy applied by vendors to get maximum revenue share in this sector. For instance, in June 2016, Recipharm, the contract development and manufacturing organization, announced global partnership with SEA Vision, Marchesini, and TraceLink to introduce new serialization capabilities.

In 2018, the global Track and Trace Solutions market size was 1380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Track and Trace Solutions market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Hardware Systems and Software Solution

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Cosmetic Industry, and Others

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

