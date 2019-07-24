Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Air Freight Forwarding Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

This report centers around the worldwide Air Freight Forwarding status, future estimate, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to display the Air Freight Forwarding improvement in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the worldwide Air Freight Forwarding business sector size was million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The latest report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has given an informative overview of the industry with a short explanation. This overview provides information about the product/service, the primary applications of this product/service, and its end-users. It also mentions different production and management technologies and technological developments for the same. The global Air Freight Forwarding market report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has discussed the market in depth. The report has also mentioned different industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and a detailed analysis of the market based on various regional segments for the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.


Key Players

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global Air Freight Forwarding market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

Kuehne + Nagel 
DHL Group 
DB Schenker Logistics 
GEODIS 
Panalpina 
DSV 
Bolloré Logistics 
Expeditors 
Nippon Express 
CEVA Logistics 
Pantos Logistics 
Agility Logistics 
Hellmann 
Damco 
KWE 
Hitachi Transport 
Sankyu 
Kerry Logistics 
Logwin 
C.H.Robinson 
Yusen Logistics

Market Dynamics

The report has explored several factors that are attributable to the accelerated growth noted in the global Air Freight Forwarding market. This includes various volume trends, pricing history of the product/service, and the value of this product/service. Some prominent factors contributing to the ascension of the global Air Freight Forwarding market include a mounting worldwide population, fast-paced technological innovations noted in the market, and the demand and supply dynamics influencing the growth of the market. Other than that, the report has discussed various policies introduced by the government that are either in favor of or against the upscaling of the market. Alternatively, the global Air Freight Forwarding market has been studied for different restraints that are hindering the growth during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Segmental Analysis

The report on WGR has included a detailed study of the Air Freight Forwarding market for various segments that are based on different aspects such as types, application, end-user, and region, among others. This analysis is provided to enable the reader to gain a better insight into the market. Such regional analysis has been carried out for the segments of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

For an accurate representation of the Air Freight Forwarding market, it has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model and SWOT analysis between 2019-2025.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

 

