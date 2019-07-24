Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Email Archiving Software Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Email Archiving Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email Archiving Software Market

In 2018, the global Email Archiving Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Email Archiving Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Email Archiving Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Barracuda Networks 
MimeCast 
Actiance 
Carbonite (MailStore) 
Commvault 
Exclaimer 
Arcserve 
TitanHQ (CopperFasten Technologies Limited) 
Hornetsecurity 
SolarWinds 
The Email Laundry 
GFI Software 
Fookes Software 
Sherpa Software 
Jatheon Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Cloud-based 
On-premises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Market segment by Application, split into 
Enterprises 
Schools 
Government 
Banks 
Internet Service Providers (ISPs) 
Others

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Email Archiving Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Email Archiving Software development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

