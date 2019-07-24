Sagacious IP Wins Global Business Excellence Award for Its F3 Analysis Patent Portfolio Optimization Solution

Sagacious IP has won the Outstanding Product / Service category award at the prestigious 2019 Global Business Excellence Awards.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP has received the award for developing an innovative model to help companies manage their patent portfolios more efficiently, by leveraging a mix of Artificial Intelligence and manual expert analysis. The model, known as F3 Analysis, lets companies quickly and cost-effectively categorize their patents into three major categories: Fundamental Patents (used in their current products or infringed by their competitors), Future Patents (patents that may be used in future products by them or competitors) and Fringe Patents (not directly relevant to them or their competitors and can be monetized to generate revenue/abandoned to save IP budget).

Sagacious IP’s F3 Analysis continues to be deployed many large US, European, Japanese, Korean and Chinese companies with portfolio sizes of over 100,000 patents across the globe.

The Global Business Excellence Awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector; focusing on financial results, innovation, customer, employee, investor and community benefits.

Commenting on Sagacious Research, the winner in the Outstanding Product/Service category, the chairman of the judges said: “Well done to Sagacious IP for developing a system using artificial intelligence and manual expert analysis that helps companies manage and evaluate their patents, and place them into different categories in terms of potential. Many large companies have thousands of patents to manage that they don’t know which ones are important for their business and have strong potential. Sagacious IP helps businesses manage one of their most important assets, understand the value of each patent in order to make the most of their intellectual property.”

Upon receiving the award, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP said: “Sagacious IP has been innovating new products and services based on its client needs. It is our pleasure that one of our innovative solutions related to patent portfolio management has been recognized as outstanding by a global agency. This innovative product solves one of the most critical business challenges for any organization with a large patent portfolio. We have made it possible for many large companies to get a grip on their portfolio and in the past couple of years, have helped them generate ~130mn US dollars by monetization of unused IP while helped them save ~30mn dollars in maintenance fee payments. “

The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world’s highest profile awards and winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality of your work. Due to their high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organizations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common – they are truly outstanding at what they do and Sagacious Research have proved this by winning a Global Business Excellence Award.

About the Global Business Excellence Awards

The Global Business Excellence Awards are open to private, public and third sector organizations of all sizes, based In any country around the world. Entrants to the Global Business Excellence Awards do not have to be operating globally to enter the awards, entries are judged against other entries from the same country. There are four rounds each year with quarterly deadlines being the last working day of February, May, August and November and winners for each round hold their title for twelve months.

Visit http://www.gbeawards.com/ for further information

About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is one of the largest technology-focused IP research firm globally that provides reliable support services to the global IP community. Sagacious IP works with some of the world’s largest companies, law firms, and other institutions – working with them to monetize IP, defend IP litigation and provide information so they lead innovation in their industry and achieve most out of their IP budgets.​

Visit https://sagaciousresearch.com/ for more information

Media Contact:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.