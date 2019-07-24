Global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more..
A new market study, titled “Global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) Market
Supply chain management software (SCMS) is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes. ... Inventory management. Goods receipt and Warehouse management. Supplier Management/Sourcing.
North America dominated the overall market in 2017, due to the presence of large transportation industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Oracle
JDA Software Group
Infor
Manhattan Associates
Epicor Software
The Descartes Systems Group
HighJump
Kinaxis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud Based
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Retail
Manufacturing
Food & Beverages
Transportation & Logistics
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
