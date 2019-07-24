Food Service Distribution Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Service Distribution software automates resource planning, distribution and order fulfillment activities for food distributors and wholesalers. These applications decrease operating costs and increase efficiency by integrating, automating and tracking the performance of a broad range food industry-specific and general business processes, including: order entry, invoicing, inventory management, accounts payable and receivable and sales analysis.
According to this study, over the next five years the Food Service Distribution Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Food Service Distribution Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
The report includes a market analysis about the major players operating the global Food Service Distribution software market. Our team of experienced analysts provide an in-detailed insight to the financial statements of the profiled major players. Add to this, their product benchmarking and SWOT analysis is also included in the report. The section also provides other key information about the market players, like their market share percentage, development strategies, and product launches.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Food Service Distribution Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Food Service Distribution Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Basic(Under 197/Month）
Standard（$197-247/Month）
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Restaurant
Chain Store
Takeaway Shop
Coffee
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
NECS
Simon Solutions
Acctivate
ChefMod
Sage
BlueCart
Dossier Systems
LYTX
Now Commerce
IMS Software LLC
IndustryBuilt
SR2Software
Edible Software
Minotaur Software
Produce Pro
FlexiBake
Aspen Systems
Beck Consulting
Service Works
WaudWare
Extantware
Planglow
BFC Associates
Encompass Technologies
FoodLogiQ
Horizon Software
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Food Service Distribution Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Food Service Distribution Software by Players
4 Food Service Distribution Software by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Food Service Distribution Software Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
