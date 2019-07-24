Madagascar launches safeguard investigation on pasta

In the notification Madagascar indicated, among other things, that (original text in French):

All interested persons shall have 30 days from the date of initiation of the investigation to make themselves known as interested parties to the investigating authority, Autorité Nationale Chargée des Mesures Correctives Commerciales (ANMCC). Responses to questionnaires, comments and any other relevant information must be submitted to the ANMCC no later than Friday, 30 August 2019. Where the information requested from interested parties in this investigation is not provided in due time, or is erroneous or incomplete, decisions will be based on best information available.

The notification further indicates that any request for additional information and correspondence relating to this investigation should be addressed to:

Monsieur Le Directeur Général de l'ANMCC Enceinte Ex-Conquête Antanimena, Antananarivo 101 – Madagascar Email: dg.anmcc@gmail.com

Further information is available in G/SG/N/6/MDG/4- G/SG/N/7/MDG/4 - G/SG/N/11/MDG/4.

What is a safeguard investigation?

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.



