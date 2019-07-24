There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,320 in the last 365 days.

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the  International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales decreased 3% Y/Y. Forecast for 1H and full-year remains unchanged.
  • Operating profit decreased 39% Y/Y. Forecast for 1H and full-year remains unchanged.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 91% Y/Y due to ¥19.8 billion loss on the transfer of Secop’s refrigeration business. Forecast revised downward for 1H, but remains unchanged for full-year FY2019.
  • EPS: ¥11.81 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages Three months ended
June 30 		Change
%
  2019   2018  
Net sales 360,874   372,223   (3.0%)  
Operating profit 27,959   45,693   (38.8%)  
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 7.7%   12.3%   -  
Profit before income taxes 31,262   45,888   (31.9%)  
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.7%   12.3%   -  
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 3,476   37,287   (90.7%)  
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 1.0%   10.0%   -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		 11.81   126.06   -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		 11.81   126.06   -  

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019:
http://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/news/2019/news0724-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
http://www.nidec.com/en-Global/ir/calendar/schedule/archive/FY19Q1/

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, 29.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 20.9% by automotive products; 34.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.


Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

 

Primary Logo

