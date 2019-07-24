THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019
Suspensions (15 bills)
- H.R. 3409 – Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1984 – DISASTER ACT (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3245 – Restore Harmony Way Bridge Act (Rep. Bucshon – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1307 – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Meadows – Transportation and Infrastructure
- H.R. 3352 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 3375 – Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, as amended (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2035 – Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Langevin – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 776 – Emergency Medical Services for Children Program Reauthorization Act of 2019 (Rep. King (NY) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1058 – Autism CARES Act of 2019 (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2507 – Newborn Screening Saves Lives Reauthorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 693 – PAST Act, as amended (Rep. Schrader – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3299 – PRIDE Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Chu – Ways and Means)
- H.R. 1365 – To make technical corrections to the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, as amended (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 434 – Emancipation National Historic Trail Study Act (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 759 – Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act, as amended (Rep. Babin – Natural Resources)
The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendment:
Roe Amendment
The Rule provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments:
Kuster Amendment #1 Kuster Amendment #2
