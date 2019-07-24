Crisis Residential Association Hosts 2nd Annual Conference in Grand Rapids, MI

Conference showcases best practices in residential alternatives to psychiatric hospitalization

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 1 in 5 Americans struggle with mental illness each year. People in crisis are often sent to the most expensive, restrictive, overcrowded services when other more effective and cost-efficient services could adequately treat their mental health emergency. Now more than ever, Americans need access to a functioning behavioral health crisis system free of coercion and compassionate to the needs of its clients.The Crisis Residential Association (CRA) exists to support residential alternatives to inpatient psychiatric hospitalization. Rooted in the values of empathy, recovery, and continuous improvement, the association seeks to connect providers with the best ideas in behavioral health treatment to transform the way people receive mental health care. In the service of its mission, CRA is engaging dialogue towards sustainable crisis services at its 2nd Annual Conference at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, MI, October 3-4, 2019.Plenary speakers, Dr. Debra Pinals, Dr. William Beecroft, and Marilyn Kresky-Wolff bring a multitude of state, health plan, and program level innovation to attendees at the 2019 Conference. They will exhibit and discuss the concerns of Emergency Room Boarding, disparities between private health plans, and the history of bringing excellence to programs serving those in crisis.“While decades of research show that thoughtful, relationship-driven treatment models produce excellent outcomes in mental health, most people continue to be sent to the Emergency Department or psychiatric hospital, when other viable and cost-effective options are available. We are excited that this conference will bring influential and collaborative voices together to identify ways to better serve people going through the darkest moments of their life.” Travis Atkinson, President of the CRA.Early Bird rates are good through August 1st, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Register to attend at the conference registration page #########For more information contact Conference Chair, Lyndsay Martin, at lmcgarry@hopenetwork.org or (616) 401-7349.About CRA: Founded in 2018, CRA exists to support the operational and clinical functions of Crisis Residential programs around the world. Rooted in the values of empathy, recovery, and continuous improvement, the association seeks to connect providers with the best ideas in behavioral health treatment to transform the way people receive mental health care. You can learn more about CRA here



