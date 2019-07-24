Burn$ Funding Expands Opportunities for Investors with Launch of Behavioral Group Homes

Burn$ Funding has announced the launch of Behavioral Group Homes, a division that will serve as an investment option for clients, as well as outside investors.

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn$ Funding, an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital, announced today the launch of Behavioral Group Homes , a new division that will serve as an investment option for its clients, as well as for outside investors. The launch coincides with Burn$ Funding placing three behavioral homes in the Phoenix area under contract. Behavioral homes are licensed to take care of some of society’s most challenged individuals, many who are developmentally and intellectually disabled.Like the company’s announcement a few weeks ago of the launch of Luxury Group Homes as a new division, the introduction of Behavioral Group Homes taps into a growing trend in eldercare around group homes. Many studies have shown that demand for beds at nursing homes and assisted living facilities is outpacing supply. Group homes are a logical alternative.As with investments in Luxury Group Homes, investments in Behavioral Group Homes could also prove lucrative, according to serial startup entrepreneur Peter J. Burns, III , the founder of Burn$ Funding. Behavioral homes typically generate 20% to 40% higher net income than traditional group homes.A key component of the deal is that the current owner of the behavioral homes will remain a consultant to Burn$ Funding for 12 to 18 months. “He has an exemplary staff that has been with the company for several years,” said Burns. “There has been very little turnover, and we intend to keep it that way. On a related note, we plan to use these three homes as a showcase for our Behavioral Group Homes business, to show future residents, their families, the community, and investors how these types of homes should be managed. These three behavioral homes have consistently achieved high ratings from Banner Health, and in recent years, Banner Health has become a tremendous referral source for residents of these homes.”Burns added that the homes are not only great for the residents, but also for investors.“They generate a significantly higher Cap Rate and Cash on Cash Return than almost any other type of real estate investment,” said Burns. “Behavioral Group Homes have returns that are much higher than owning a traditional rental property, and much less risky than an Airbnb type of real estate investment, which is risky due to unknowns including zoning restrictions/changes, community issues and variable demand.”About Burn$ FundingBurn$ Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Three of those tools, in particular stand out. First, Burn$ Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burn$ Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months. Second, Burn$ Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth. Third, Burn$ Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.



