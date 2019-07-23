The Flowr Corporation Enhances Executive Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Mr. David Aronowitz, a former senior executive at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (“Scotts”), has joined the Company as Chief of Staff. In this new role, Mr. Aronowitz will be based at the Company’s Kelowna Campus and work closely with Tom Flow, Flowr’s Founder and Managing Partner, across a range of strategic and tactical areas critical to the successful ramp-up of the business.



Mr. Aronowitz brings over 30 years' experience as a Board member, chief executive officer and Board counselor, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for both public and private companies in a variety of industries including service, consumer goods, retail and manufacturing businesses with significant experience internationally, both in Europe and Asia.

“We are excited for David to join our team and are looking forward to the contributions he can make based on his vast experience across numerous sectors applicable to the cannabis industry,” commented Mr. Flow. “We worked closely with David when he was a senior executive at Scotts, where he devised the concept of teaming with Flowr to build and operate a one-of-its-kind cannabis research and development facility on our Kelowna Campus. Without his creativity and determination, this innovative facility would never have come into existence.”

Prior to joining Flowr and since 2013, Mr. Aronowitz served as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions (“M&A”) of Scotts where he led all M&A activities including the deployment of over USD$1 billion in capital. Concurrently, he also served as Chief of Staff to Scotts’ Chief Executive Officer. Between 2008 and 2013, Mr. Aronowitz was the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Gnoêsis Group, LLC, a legal staffing and consulting company. He was a Director of Glimcher Realty Trust, which traded on the New York Stock Exchange, from 2006 until 2015, when the company was acquired by Washington Prime Group.

Mr. Aronowitz holds a Bachelor of Arts from Haverford College and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.

In addition, Flowr also announced today that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 150,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 50,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to an officer of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of CAD$4.00 per share for a period of five years. The Options and RSUs will vest as to thirty-three and one-third percent (33⅓%) on each anniversary of the date of commencement of employment for the officer.

About the Flowr Corporation

Flowr, through its subsidiaries, holds cannabis production and sales licenses granted by Health Canada. With a head office in Toronto and a production facility in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP-designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own growing systems. Flowr expects to provide premium-quality cannabis to the adult-use recreational market and the medicinal market.

