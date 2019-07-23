OPEN MINDS In Collaboration With Centerstone Announces Final Agenda & Faculty For The Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit In Long Beach This August

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS announced the final agenda and faculty for The OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Best Practices For Non-Profit Health & Human Service Organizations. This executive summit will be held on August 15, 2019 from 7:30am – 3:30pm following The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute at the Hilton Long Beach Hotel in Long Beach, California.

The OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit is a collaboration between OPEN MINDS and Centerstone, designed to provide non-profit provider organizations the tools they need to build a successful partnership strategy and overcome the challenges of making mergers and acquisitions work.

This year, our focus is on understanding how different types of collaborations can provide different benefits and challenges for organizations to help executives determine which type of collaboration is the best fit for their organization.

During this one-day experiential summit we will hear case study presentations from non-profit provider organizations who have participated in a merger, acquisition, or affiliation in different formats. From mergers driven by the desire to integrate with primary care, to a sole member affiliation model, to the formation of an administrative services organization to create affiliations—each of these case study presentations will review the ups and downs of the process and offer strategic advice for organizations exploring the same path.

The summit agenda will include:

A Merger Of Two Non-Profit Provider Organizations: A Legacy Treatment Services Case Study – Roy Leitstein, MS, Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Treatment Services

Roy Leitstein, MS, Chief Executive Officer, Legacy Treatment Services A Non-Profit Primary & Specialty Care Merger: A Mosaic Case Study – Scott Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, Mosaic & Mike Lyons, Strategy & General Counsel, Mosaic

Scott Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, Mosaic & Mike Lyons, Strategy & General Counsel, Mosaic A Non-Profit Health System Acquisition Of A Specialty Provider Organization: A Carrier Clinic Case Study – Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic

Donald Parker, LCSW, President, Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic The Non-Profit Affiliation Model: A Centerstone Case Study – David C. Guth, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone & John Markley, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone of Illinois

David C. Guth, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone & John Markley, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Centerstone of Illinois Administrative Service Organization Acquisition Of Non-Profit Provider Organizations: A I Am Boundless, Inc. Case Study – Patrick Maynard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc.

Patrick Maynard, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, I Am Boundless, Inc. Closing Panel Discussion

New this year, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with an OPEN MINDS Senior Consultant to discuss their organization’s direction and challenges. These sessions are being provided Free of Charge for a limited number of attendees of The 2019 OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions & Affiliations Summit.

“More and more provider organizations are looking at if, and how mergers, acquisitions and affiliations will be part of their future,” says Senior Associate John Talbot. “Join us for the OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions and Affiliations Summit in Long Beach. The Summit will include a panel of industry experts who have successfully completed a merger, or other type of affiliation and will share the opportunities, challenges, and lessons learned.”

John Talbot, Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Jefferson Center for Mental Health, & Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS will lead the summit. John F. Talbot, Ph.D., Dr. Talbot has more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of health care, including upper management, consultation, education, direct clinical work, and serving as the president of a non-profit board. He is currently the Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Jefferson Center for Mental Health (JCMH) in Denver, Colorado. In this role, he is responsible for the development and implementation of corporate strategy, strategic alliances and new product development. Dr. Talbot also served as the Vice President of Integration Development for JCMH where he led all new business development opportunities in integrated care and participated in region wide and statewide initiatives.

Registration for this one-of-a-kind program is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2019 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute has access to this summit. Individual registrations for the summit are available for $300. Learn more about registration options at https://management.openminds.com/register/.

The institute will return to the Hilton Long Beach and will focus on the clinical and management best practices executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement, to success in the new financial normal.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.

Sarah C. Threnhauser OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com



