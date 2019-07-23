There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,279 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer, Lee Statement on USDA's Proposal to Put More Than Three Million Americans At Risk of Going Hungry

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) and Chair of the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity Barbara Lee (CA-13) released the following statement today following the Department of Agriculture's announcement that it will limit eligibility requirements to its nutrition assistance program:

“The Department of Agriculture’s announcement today that it will impose new restrictions on eligibility for nutrition assistance could result in more than 3 million Americans being put at risk of going hungry. Congress explicitly rejected the policy in the last two farm bill reauthorizations. The White House ought to respect the legislative branch and reject this cruel policy, as Congress already has.

“With more than 40 million Americans living with food insecurity, including children, seniors, Americans with disabilities, and 15 million employed adults –nearly 10% of our workforce – ensuring continued access to nutrition assistance is essential to help families afford the basics.  It is shameful that the Trump Administration is seeking to cut this crucial anti-poverty tool while it gives away billions of dollars in benefits to the wealthy through its tax policies. Once again, the Trump Administration wants to trap families in poverty instead of doing anything to help families succeed. House Democrats will continue working to help families get ahead.”

