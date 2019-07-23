UPS And Michaels Join Forces To Add Package Pickup And Drop-Off Services At More Than 1,100 Michaels Stores Across The U.S.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and IRVING, TEXAS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Expands UPS Access Point network to more than 10,000 locations in the U.S. and nearly 30,000 globally.

Brings new walk-in customer traffic and elevates customer experience in Michaels stores with services for the e-commerce era.

Expands and enhances UPS’s solutions for busy consumers to pick up and drop off packages.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced that U.S.-based The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) has joined the UPS Access Point network. This collaboration adds more than 1,100 U.S. retail locations to the UPS Access Point network, combining two of the nation’s biggest brands to offer the convenience of one-stop package pickup and pre-labeled drop-off services tailored for the e-commerce era.

“For today’s busy consumer, this offers much-needed convenience,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. “We are pleased to give consumers more choice and control over package deliveries by adding Access Point locations at their neighborhood Michaels store.”

For Michaels, this partnership provides the busiest of creative enthusiasts with an alternative and easy solution to ship and receive items when best suited for their schedule. Through UPS Access Point locations, customers are now able to have UPS packages ship directly to a Michaels store using the UPS My Choice App, as well as have the option to drop off pre-labeled shipments, all while picking up their favorite arts and crafts supplies.

“At Michaels, we are continuously exploring new ways and partners to make the omnichannel shopping experience easier and more convenient for our customers,” said Matthew Rubin, senior vice president of business development and growth with Michaels. “As we focus our efforts on incorporating innovation into our stores, this latest enhancement will provide our customers with a practical and efficient solution to support their shipping needs.”

With more than 40,000 UPS Access Point and 38,000 drop-box locations around the world, UPS gives customers the global advantage of an industry-leading network with more than 78,000 locations to pick up or drop off packages. Soon, more than 90 percent of U.S. consumers will find a UPS Access Point location within five miles of home, offering an extraordinary level of convenience and flexibility.

The UPS My Choice for home solution, used by more than 60 million consumers throughout the world, and the new UPS My Choice for business platform pair seamlessly with UPS Access Point locations offering consumers and businesses with enhanced control and convenience.

The two companies began a pilot program in Austin late last year and added Atlanta and Dallas as test markets in 2019. The partnership with Michaels marks an exciting new era for the UPS Access Point program.

“Until now, the UPS Access Point locations largely have been local businesses and The UPS Store locations. With this announcement, UPS broadens our industry-leading services to offer an unparalleled network of secure choices to busy shoppers,” Warren said. “Consumers now have access to a vast and robust suite of options that include the UPS Access Point locations at Michaels stores, neighborhood businesses, lockers and The UPS Store franchise.”

To learn more about UPS Access Point locations, click here .

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to manage the world of business more efficiently. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news directly, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,250 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise, and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor industry. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app .

Dawn Wotapka, UPS 404-828-8896 dwotapka@ups.com Mallory Smith, Michaels 972-409-5244 mallory.smith@michaels.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.