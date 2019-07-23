EnergySolutions in Negotiations to Acquire and Complete the Decommissioning of the Historic Three Mile Island Unit-2 Nuclear Power Plant

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions, Inc. announced today it has signed a term sheet with GPU Nuclear, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, to negotiate the asset transfer of Unit-2 of the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station (TMI-2) located near Middletown, Pennsylvania. Unit-2 has been in a safe and stable storage condition known as Post Defueling Monitored Storage (PDMS) for the last 26 years under the regulatory oversight of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The nuclear fuel was removed in the 1980’s and relocated to an offsite storage facility at the Idaho National Laboratory. The remaining decommissioning work will result in complete dismantlement and removal of all nuclear waste.



“We are looking forward to working with FirstEnergy to acquire the asset and to safely complete the decommissioning of this site,” stated Ken Robuck, President and CEO of EnergySolutions. “Our extensive experience allows us to continue to refine our Decommissioning Management Model, which builds on each project by incorporating lessons learned and utilizing leading technologies that have proven successful.”

EnergySolutions’ industry leading nuclear decommissioning experience includes the nearly completed decommissioning of the Zion Nuclear Power Station in Illinois and the La Crosse Boiling Water Reactor in Wisconsin. The Zion project is the largest commercial decommissioning project in the U.S. to date. EnergySolutions is also in a partnership with AECOM to decommission the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant in Southern California. EnergySolutions recently reached an agreement with the Omaha Public Power District in partnering to decommission the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Power Plant in Nebraska and just completed decommissioning the SEFOR Test Reactor in Arkansas.

With the term sheet signed, EnergySolutions and FirstEnergy will proceed with definitive agreements and applications to the NRC for the transfer of all licenses and assets.

To perform the decommissioning work on this project EnergySolutions and Jingoli, a construction company headquartered in New Jersey, formed a joint venture called ES/Jingoli Decommissioning, LLC. Jingoli successfully managed and executed nuclear projects on behalf of numerous utilities in the United States and Canada with experience in the nuclear field from pre-construction, construction management, project controls and decommissioning.

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com .

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801- 231 -9194.



